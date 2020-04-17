As a member of the media, I have spent the last month getting bombarded with emails, text messages and social media posts blaming me and the rest of my colleagues for all the negative stories regarding COVID-19. To the point of my questioning whether I had something to do with creating the virus.
As reporters, we simply report the news, not make it. But in an effort to quell some of the negativity (and hopefully clean up some of my emails) I am dedicating this column to strictly positive news surrounding the pandemic.
OK? OK let’s go.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, there have been 668,000 confirmed cases in the United States a little more than 33,298 deaths.
Yes, but 2.5 million in the U.S. had tested negative and of the 668,000 positives, more than 50,000 already have recovered.
Families are being ordered to “stay at home” and are not allowed to go to public gatherings.
Yes, true, but this has given many families the opportunity to bond. Without kids going to school and parents running off to work, parents get to see what teachers go through every day as well as work on craft projects and games together every day. Every single day.
Businesses, both small and large, are getting crushed by having to close and those still open have reduced staff, reduced hours and reduced business.
OK. Yes, that’s true and this is the harsh reality, but stimulus packages are on their way along with the Paycheck Protection Plan. While the PPP is putting a huge burden on our banks, it is designed to help companies take a short-term loan (that in most cases doesn’t need to be paid back) to help weather the storm.
I also believe that when these restrictions are over, the community will come out as a whole and help these businesses get right back to where they were. It also gives businesses a chance to work on streamlining operations and finding creative ways to make them more efficient. We’re also hoping that those people who find themselves unemployed after this is over can help fill the gaps in the many industries in our community who are severely lacking workers.
Our president/governor/county health department/local government, etc., has let us down by either reacting slowly or improperly.
Well, that’s your opinion. We certainly provided the info for you to decide, and I believe that most people will fall on the same side they were prior to this. There may be a bump (as there was after 9/11) for our president, or maybe not. I do know that I have heard a lot of negative stuff about our governor from normally very staunch supporters of him. I do know this though. We have certainly got an eyeful of all of our government entities and we know who they are and how they react to adversity. Make your decisions from there.
I think, at least in my opinion, that our Bullhead City government certainly has done well and that is reflected in the extraordinary low counts of cases in Bullhead City. The mayor, city manager and his staff should be congratulated for that.
Other positives:
We all know that the World Health Organization is not to be trusted or relied on for accurate, timely information.
We have grossly overlooked the contribution, heart and dedication of much of our community including health workers, first responders, food service workers, railroaders, truck drivers, public transit workers and many more. These people are unable to stay at home and risk infection everyday in the community all in the name of trying to keep things as normal as possible. We all owe them a debt of gratitude when this all clears up.
This also has really helped expose those family, friends and associates for how they react in challenging times. Are they conspiracy theorists? Are they motivational or negative? I think this has helped all of us on social media to weed out those fringe “friends” who are in our contact list, but have proven to be somewhat, um, reality challenged.
We also have the clubs, businesses and organizations who have stepped out of their normal operations to help including the casinos; restaurants like Javalina’s; Dot Foods; Grace Hecht and #MakeBullheadBetter; the Colorado River Women’s Council and others. Please remember all of these businesses and organizations when this is over and help them recover.
Finally, this has opened a lot of our eyes to the organizations who really stepped up to help. Those organizations that we knew existed, but didn’t really know too much about what they do.
Many of these groups stepped up and did more of what they normally do like the Sunrise Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River, WOW Mobile Food Pantry and, of course, The River Fund. These are some of the phenomenal organizations who help our community members every day, but have really stepped up in this time of crisis. Let’s be sure to thank them and contribute to them when this is all over.
John C. Pynakker may be reached by email at JohnP@nwppub.com.
