KINGMAN — Two new coronavirus infections are documented among the inmate population at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman.
Positive test results for the male inmates Thursday prompted their placement in medical isolation cells where they will undergo additional testing during a 14-day quarantine.
One of the inmates traces to the Bullhead City service area and the other to the Lake Havasu City service area. One inmate is in the 30-39 age bracket and the other is in the 50-59 age group.
“Both men were in the regular intake quarantine process at the time of testing, however, were moved out of quarantine prior to having full medical clearance for general housing,” said Capt. Don Bischoff, jail commander. “Because these two inmates were housed prematurely, there is a potential exposure to other inmates in the housing unit. As a precaution we will be conducting a ‘cohort quarantine’ of the potentially exposed inmates and will monitor them daily for symptoms and illness.”
The cohort procedure is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for correctional and detention facilities. It is commonly used around the state of Arizona and elsewhere in the nation.
“On Tuesday June 30, all inmates were issued a surgical face mask and encouraged to wear them anytime they left their cell,” Bischoff said. “Several weeks ago, those masks were replaced with cloth facial coverings and have been exchanged and laundered on a routine basis.”
With cleaning and disinfecting activities of jail staff and inmates, coupled with the use of the cloth facial coverings of inmates in the housing units, the quarantine process being implemented is a precautionary measure.
Judge Billy Sipe referenced the “cohort quarantine’ during a hearing Friday afternoon. He said the courts had been advised that 80 inmates are part of that group and their status could impact scheduled hearings.
“Thursday’s testing brings the number of samples collected and tested by the jail to more than 250 diagnostic tests resulting in just six lab-confirmed positive cases involving our inmates,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said in a news release. “Those who have tested positive so far have not been ill or displayed any COVID-19-like symptoms.”
Bischoff said his staff has been working closely with the Mohave County Department of Public Health since the start of the pandemic to implement best practice to prevent exposure, infection and spread of COVID-19.
“Our jail administration continue to coordinate efforts with our public health and jail medical partners to ensure the safety of our inmates, staff and community,” Bischoff said. “A thorough review of our processes will be conducted and action taken as necessary to prevent similar future incidences from occurring.”
