BULLHEAD CITY — One day, you’re attending classes at your local high school and participating in organized sports.
The next day — specifically March 16 — school gets shut down (via the governor’s orders) and sports come to an abrupt, indefinite halt.
As aptly named “Like a Rolling Stone” songwriter Bob Dylan might ask students: How does it feel?
River Valley High senior Bruke Zozaya could have been speaking for millions worldwide when she said, “I’m kind of going crazy without sports.”
Zozaya, who excelled at basketball for the Lady Dust Devils, is preparing to attend Grand Canyon University, where she will study early childhood education.
What’s more, during this May daze amid COVID-19, she remains sane by “keeping track of my online schoolwork and deadlines.”
In a similar boat is Mohave High’s Brayden Jones, a baseball player with his cap set for Cerro Coso Junior College in California, where he will major in business administration.
“Not having to attend school has given me free time, which allows time to work on things outside and get other stuff done,” Jones said, referring to a pair of online college courses. “Those are coming to an end.”
How has he coped without playing America’s pastime for two months?
“I have been working out and training for the next level, to make sure I’m ready to play when college starts,” he explained. “I’ve been trying to not procrastinate.”
Meanwhile, River Valley senior Samuel Zegler-Evans, who plans to attend Luther College in Iowa, said he had to readjust his mindset and daily routine after RVHS shuttered its doors.
As is the case with other student-athletes, time is currently on his side.
“I have managed to actually keep myself busy by doing school assignments, working to make money, catching up on chores around the house, as well as working out to better prepare myself daily for the upcoming fall football season,” said Zegler-Evans, who participated in baseball, football and basketball as a Dust Devil.
He admitted that adjusting to the “new normal” wasn’t easy at first.
“I would wake up and have no idea what I was going to do that day, but after a while, I adapted and got in a groove that was comfortable for me,” Zegler-Evans said, adding that he didn’t always obey the governor’s stay-at-home directive. “I am the type of person who can’t just sit at home forever and lounge around, I have to get out and be active or work — which is exactly what I did.”
When it comes to student-athletes in this region, he said the pandemic is going to separate the fully committed ones from the ones who are just saying they want to be successful.
“It’s an opportunity for everyone to get ahead of the competition.”
Tori Meraz, a sophomore at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, voiced a unique perspective about being educated remotely via computers.
“Not being able to easily ask teachers some questions is really hard,” said Meraz, who plays softball for Shanda Weiler’s Lady Patriots. “Online school definitely isn’t for me.”
Avoiding the softball diamond also isn’t for Meraz, who misses her teammates. In turn, she has used the online program Softball School for several weeks.
“It’s definitely not the same as playing with my friends, but it’s something to keep me active,” she said. Meraz has selected dual enrollment classes for next semester, which will be her junior year.
“Staying at home has made me really bored,” she confessed. “Not being able to see my friends or go out is killing me.”
Zegler-Evans echoed the sentiment of many senior students around Mohave County.
“It’s definitely not how I wanted my senior year to end, especially because I didn’t get any of those final memories as a senior. I definitely miss school and all my friends, and would do anything to have one more day and a normal graduation to wrap things up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.