KINGMAN — Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has partially relented to public pressure after extending the city’s coronavirus mask mandate through the end of the year.
Miles and City Attorney Carl Cooper were the targets of stinging criticism during the Call to the Public portion of last Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The charge was initially led by local lawmaker Regina Cobb. The District 5 state representative from Kingman said she secured an “unofficial opinion” from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that Cooper was in error with his legal interpretation that city ordinance does not require council ratification of the mayor’s emergency mask proclamation within 72 hours.
“I have heard from many local citizens of how divisive this proclamation has been to our community,” Cobb said. “This is a blanket violation of our constitutional rights and civil liberties.”
Miles did not respond during the meeting but she did so with a Tuesday night Facebook post.
“By coming to the council to oppose the proclamation and her willingness to take this on as a political battle, Rep. Cobb puts great pressure on our city,” the post said. “After discussing this with City Attorney Cooper and Manager (Ron) Foggin, we have decided to take the proclamation to city council for ratification.”
The full council will consider keeping, amending or ending the mask mandate during its Sept. 15 meeting. The Bullhead City Council will take up the same question at its meeting the same evening.
Sharp criticism from Jennifer Esposito saw Miles cut her off after she called Cooper incompetent and the mayor a bully and an “unhinged megalomaniac.”
The Kingman policy question has drawn interest from outside the city limits. A White Hills resident called in to challenge the mask mandate as did Janet Grippi from Lake Havasu City.
“How do you feel about being complicit in the greatest hoax ever perpetuated on the American people? And you are all a part of it,” Grippi told council members. “Take the masks off. Open the city. Let owners of businesses do what they need to feed their families. Take the masks off. Quit muzzling and masking the children. The psychological damage you’re doing to them is horrible.”
Davina Forrester agreed, saying she won’t send her son to school because she believes masks are unhealthy and harmful.
“We are patriots. And we’re standing up for human rights,” Forrester said. “We’re standing up for God-given oxygen that you do not have the right to take away from us.”
The mayor and council members have said many citizens have provided input in favor of the mask mandate. None, of them, however, spoke during the Call to the Public telephone portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
Miles said that her proclamation extending the mask mandate through Dec. 31 will be on the council agenda for the Sept. 15 meeting for board consideration. She defended its passage.
“As COVID-19 cases and deaths surged in July, mayors of about 90% of Arizona cities issued face covering mandates,” she said. “Combined with the governor’s executive orders designed to slow the spread, the state and county have seen dramatic decreases in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Sept. 3, Mohave County actually was designated as a ‘moderate’ zone by Arizona Department of Health Services business benchmarks, allowing previously closed businesses to partially reopen.
“The protective measures are working but it is not time to do a ‘victory lap.’ We have additional risk factors entering the fall season such as schools reopening and flu season. We need to maintain our vigilance and our protective measures.
“The city’s mask proclamation has made a difference in improving health outcomes. Importantly, it supports other institutions that are now applying their own mask requirements including our schools, businesses and healthcare community.”
She said that she hoped “the council will consider the positive results we are experiencing and will ratify the proclamation. It carries on the prioritization of public health during this crisis as well as the importance of maintaining continuity in protective members throughout the city and county.”
(4) comments
For those that are in belief that Covid is a 'hoax', that in itself calling it a hoax is a political talking point that really has no place in the discussion and lets just hope that they are not the next ones to come down sick with it. While the entire issue of Covid-19 may at some point been over hyped, it still pays to be safe, cases are still happening, people are still getting sick and people are still dying from it. I'm getting tired of wearing a mask, just like everyone else is. But, at the same time I also would rather remain virus free so wearing a mask while troublesome at times is safer than going without. Our local leaders should stay more concerned with our health and safety than caving in to outside pressure. Regina Cobb needs to keep her nose involved at the state level and keep it out of local politics and local business matters.
Don’t back down under pressure, keep mask order in place, show you care about people! It’s working, virus slowing down, Distancing working don’t stop!!
I can't find anywhere in the Constitution where it is written that it is anyone's right to infect other people with a deadly virus.
[whistling] Good ole Carl, he's a real piece of work, and it's hard to believe that the city put it's faith or fate in his hands. Carl was a neighbor a few years back and let me tell you.. He's a Lawyer in every since of the word... Much like you would think when some says 'Used car salesman', Yeah, in that kinda way. [sneaky]
