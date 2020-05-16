KINGMAN — Kingman remains a hot spot for COVID-19 cases.
Ten new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus were reported Friday and Saturday, by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. All were in the Kingman service area.
The service area — which includes Kingman and surrounding towns such as Golden Valley, Butler, Chloride, Wikieup, Peach Springs, Doland Springs and Oatman — has an estimated population of about 50,000 people. The area has reported 170 of the county’s 246 confirmed cases and 22 of Mohave County’s 27 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
By contrast, the Bullhead City service area — Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land — has a combined estimated population of nearly 80,000 and has reported 19 cases and one death.
The Lake Havasu City service area, with a population of about 60,000 people, has reported 50 cases and four deaths.
There have been seven confirmed cases in the North County service area, which includes Colorado City, Littlefield and Beaver Dam.
An early outbreak at a long-term care facility in Kingman can be blamed partly for the county seat’s rising totals, although two cases Saturday and five reported on Friday were in the 20-44 age group. There have been 88 confirmed cases among people 65 and over in the county and 85 cases in the 20-44 age group.
All but two of the county’s deaths have been of patients 65 or older, according to the health department. The county’s mortality rate — the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases — remains above 10%, the highest among Arizona’s 15 counties.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 61 of the county’s 246 confirmed cases have resulted in hospitalization, a 25% rate twice that of the state’s 12% average.
All of Mohave County’s positive cases have been reported since March 24. All of the deaths have been reported since April 4.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
