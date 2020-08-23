KINGMAN — Mohave County reported one death attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday.
The person, between the ages of 80-89, was from the Lake Havasu service area.
There also were 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in the county.
Nine of those occurred in the Bullhead City area. All of those cases are under investigation.
Three Bullhead City area cases are in people ages 20-29; three are in people ages 30-39; one is in a person age 40-49; two are in people ages 50-59.
There also was one person age 30-39 in the Kingman area reported to have come down with the virus.
Since the Mohave County Department of Public Health began collecting data there have been 3,448 confirmed cases and 185 death— based on confirmed cases — countywide.
The number of people who have recovered is 2,385 and is based on cases the county has completed investigating.
Arizona had reported a total of 196,899 cases as of Sunday evening.
Bullhead City, Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave together have reported 1,497 confirmed cases since data collection started. There have been 1,005 in Bullhead City, 200 in Mohave Valley and 292 in Fort Mohave.
The county also reported that 77 people from Bullhead City, 62 people from Kingman and 46 people from Lake Havasu City have died as a result of COVID-19 to date.
For further data, go to the Mohave County COVID-19 dashboard at https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/
Ways to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Maintain social distance from others of at least 6 feet.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when unable to remain a safe distance.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
