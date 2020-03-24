LAKE HAVASU CITY — The coronavirus reportedly has arrived in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health has confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19 in an adult in the Lake Havasu City area.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy also confirmed the positive test result.
“With new cases increasing daily around the country and throughout Arizona, it is not surprising to see our first case here in Mohave County,” said Denise Burley, director for MCDPH, in a news release issued late Tuesday night by Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway.
Upon receiving a report of a positive result, MCDPH staff will interview close contacts of the individual, and recommend that each person monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on the risk of exposure, according to the news release.
The adult — whose age and gender were not revealed — reportedly is recovering at home. Galloway said additional information might be available today.
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The positive test in Lake Havasu City had not been included in the Arizona Department of Public Health’s latest COVID-19 update, which still listed Mohave County as having no confirmed cases. The ADPH website is updating Arizona’s confirmed case count at 10 a.m. daily — it stood at 326 on Tuesday. Total United States cases have surpassed 63,500.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.
