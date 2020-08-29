BULLHEAD CITY — Largescale COVID-19 testing initiatives are scheduled in all three Mohave County cities by mid-September.
Testing will be conducted in Bullhead City on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot of the Bullhead City Administration Complex. Both testing sessions will run from 6 to 10 a.m. and a total of 1,000 tests will be available.
Testing in Kingman — also with 1,000 tests available — will be from 7 to 11 a.m. on both Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
And in Lake Havasu, up to 1,000 tests will be administered from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Sept. 14, at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
The tests will be self-administered nasal swabs, less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab tests that have been conducted previously. The tests and test sites were approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Advance registration is required. The website for registration is www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Bullhead City has been the site of three previous public testing sessions, including Friday when North Country HealthCare administered around 100 tests at the administration complex. North Country previously held a testing blitz in July with just under 200 people taking part over two days. The community’s first public testing blitz was provided in May by Sonora Quest and saw 490 people tested outside the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Friday’s crack-of-dawn testing was held early — and on a Friday — on purpose.
“We wanted to beat the heat,” said Robin Gallaty, Western regional manager for North Country HealthCare, who oversees the Kingman and Bullhead City clinics. “We knew the later we went, the hotter it would get.”
And with North Country employees dressed in protective gear, including masks and face shields, heat was definitely a concern.
Gallaty said there was another reason for the timing of the drive-through testing.
“We wanted to do it early enough so that people could get tested and then go to work,” she said.
Vehicles went through three stations at the testing site: check-in, where they received paperwork (mandatory pre-registration allowed most of that to be completed ahead of time) and answered a few general questions; screening, where medical professionals asked participants about any possible COVID-19 symptoms, took temperatures and did other health assessments; and, finally, the testing area, where a nasal swab was performed, sealed and marked. Results should be returned in three to four days.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been more than 20,000 tests performed in Mohave County. On Saturday, ADHS reported receiving results on 92 tests in the county with 12 returning positive. The overall test rate in the county is about 11.9%, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.