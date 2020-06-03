LAUGHLIN — A day before Laughlin’s resorts were beginning to reopen, residents of Crown Point Apartments received a notice from its property management firm that someone “who had contact with the community tested positive for COVID-19.”
Stephanie Bethel, public information officer with the Southern Nevada Health District, said the information shouldn’t cause people alarm.
“If the business chooses to do that, it’s a warning for individuals to take precautions,” Bethel said.
The notice, dated Tuesday, didn’t go into details about the person who tested positive. It did advise tenants to rely on government entities for valid information about the virus and directed people to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage titled “Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html.
It also stressed that Pioneer Property Management employees “are not medical professionals,” but offered some basic information about how COVID-19 can begin as well as some common symptoms among those who have the virus, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Anyone experiencing such symptoms is urged contact a health professional for assistance.
Information in the Crown Point notice that came from the CDC talked about how the virus can have anywhere from a mild to severe effect on a infected person and can take up to 14 days after exposure for someone to have symptoms. The main form of transmission is person-to-person through close contact by close contact or respiratory droplets.
Updated recommendations by the CDC include thorough and frequent hand-washing with soap; regular cleaning and sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces; maintaining a social distance of about six feet between yourself and others; and wearing a cloth face covering when out in public or covering one’s face when coughing or sneezing.
Crown Point customized one more CDC recommendation: Stay “inside your apartment if you or a family member are feeling symptoms of any illness.”
It asked tenants not to send replies to the email.
Telephone calls to Crown Point’s office went unanswered Wednesday.
Southern Nevada Health District reported Wednesday that Laughlin was the site of fewer than five COVID-19 cases. The township has about 10,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.