LAUGHLIN — In what could only be described as a military-style operation, Laughlin mobilized a massive COVID-19 testing campaign that started Tuesday morning at the Aquarius Casino Resort.
Ten testing stations were set up and manned by personnel from the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County Fire Department, Nevada National Guardsmen from the Army and Air Force, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and its volunteers, Aquarius security personnel and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and VIPs.
Clark County Assistant Director of Administrative Services Alex Ortiz was on site to lend a hand in testing up to 1,000 Laughlinites in a two-day initiative. Participants — Laughlin residents — pre-registered last week to get tested. It was the first widescale testing in Laughlin which, as of last week, still had no confirmed cases listed by either the Southern Nevada Health District nor the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Data from the testing will be used to help give Nevada an accurate baseline of COVID-19 cases in the state and it will help provide answers to those who have wanted to be tested.
The testing began at 7 a.m. outside the Aquarius with a small army of people on hand to shepherd the participants through the process that began at the entrance of the parking lot with security personnel manning a table for arrivals, checking for their passes and guiding them through to the parking structure, where a bevy of personnel checked them in by name and sent them into the structure to one of the 10 waiting testing stations.
Each station was manned by medical staff, who had the participants pull up to the end of a table, where they were given instructions as to how to self-test using nasal swabs much like elongated Q-Tips. Each swab was sealed in a test tube bearing the patient’s name and registration number.
Arrivals reached out the window of their vehicle, picking up their assigned test tubes, and after a brief explanation by medical staff, they took out the swab and plunged it deep inside their nose, swirling it in a clockwise and then counterclockwise motion. The used swab was returned to the test tube, sealed back up and deposited onto the end caps of the table.
Medical staff — all in masks and keeping a 6 foot minimum distance — told the participants they would receive results in a week. Participants will be notified by the Southern Nevada Health District once the results are returned from the testing lab.
The two-day initiative had a goal of testing 1,000 Laughlin residents.
More than 500 people had registered during three days last week and by Monday the number had grown to more than 800.
For their part, residents who registered kept an orderly fashion with no incidents or confusion. They came to be tested and that is what they got in a nicely controlled and professional manner. The event went off like clockwork with no hitches and by all accounts was a text book exercise from start to finish.
The data garnered from this test site will be added to the state’s database on the pandemic and will provide invaluable statistics to the overall understanding of where the Silver State stands in terms of rate of infection, important data in the decision to move to Phase Two of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s four-phase plan which might include some gaming in a limited and controlled manner.
This is one of the main goals sought by Nevada businesses since gaming and tourism — tightly associated with the gaming industry — are the state’s lifeblood.
The second day of the testing initiative will be held today, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aquarius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.