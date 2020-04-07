LAUGHLIN — Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee discussed Laughlin’s financial situation on the heels of Aldape’s Market shutting its doors.
“There’s no doubt that Laughlin has been hit hard by the economic shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the closure of Aldape’s even more difficult to bear,” Lee said. “For many residents without easy access to transportation, Aldape’s closure means having to find a way to get across the river to purchase basic necessities.”
In response to that store closing for good, Silver Rider Transit has created additional services for Laughlin residents.
“Through collaboration with Commissioner (Michael) Naft and the Nevada Department of Transportation, we were able to cut through red tape so that Silver Rider can offer new routes to Bullhead City’s Safeway and Walmart. Although this isn’t a permanent solution, it provides much-needed immediate relief for residents,” said Lee.
As food markets have been deemed an essential during the COVID-19 crisis, the new program’s purpose is to mitigate the hardship created by the closure of Laughlin’s only grocery store.
Round-trip fare is $2, which must be paid upon boarding the vehicle. There is a free transfer for anyone riding the fixed route service to the SNTC facility for the Saturday shopping. The Silver Rider facility is at 260 E. Laughlin Civic Drive, adjacent to the Colorado River Food Bank.
“I’m committed to continue working with local stakeholders to solve Laughlin’s lack of access to groceries on the Nevada side of the river,” Lee added.
Naft, who represents Laughlin on the Clark County Board of Commissioners, in a video posted on his Twitter page, said buses that normally accommodate 14 individuals are now accepting a total of five, so they’re adequately spaced apart, per CDC guidelines.
In addition, Naft said, “A lot of (Laughlin residents) can take advantage of the programs that Clark County has helped fund for emergency services. Don’t be bashful, take advantage of those services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.