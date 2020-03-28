BULLHEAD CITY — The BHHS Legacy Foundation has awarded $40,000 to assist the River Fund, Inc., in supporting local individuals and agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legacy Foundation is pledging to do more and engaging the community to help with that effort, issuing a challenge for a dollar-for-dollar match for donations to the River Fund to help local families, vulnerable senior citizens and unemployed workers who are struggling through the crisis. Donations should be made directly to River Fund, Inc.
“We have an amazing team of people working behind the scenes and this effort did not start yesterday,” said Nancy Mongeau, BHHS Legacy Foundation vice president of program development. “BHHS Legacy Foundation and the City of Bullhead City are in partnership with River Fund, Inc., our local nonprofit agency whose motto is ‘Locals Helping Locals,’ and already have put into place a helpine to deal with immediate and emergency needs.
“At the same time, they are doing a tremendous and comprehensive job designing a plan for dealing with our community’s long-term needs. BHHS
Legacy Foundation is pleased to provide funding for this vitally important effort and looks forward to the community’s response for matching funds.”
Mongeau said that if donations exceed the amount needed, the money will be used for future community emergency services.
The partnership combines the city’s available manpower, space, telephones and electronics with the network of contacts maintained by the River Fund and financial assistance generated by Legacy and the matching donations.
“It is the partnership that is making it work,” Mongeau said, noting that River Fund has neither the staff nor equipment to do it alone.
All requests for services, donations and referrals will be directed through the River Fund, which has been enlisted as the primary agency to lead the city’s emergency response for social services to help organize the community’s response to COVID-19. The helpline — 928-763-0182 — has been set up to assist and will be handling requests from individuals and families facing hardships, then addressing those requests by coordinating efforts through community social service groups.
The hotline also may be used for people wishing to donate items such as money, food, water, toilet paper, diapers and baby formula. The hotline also may be used for people wishing to volunteer.
The Community Helpline began operation on Wednesday. Call center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We always rise up together as a community in times of need,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. “Now, more than ever, Mayor (Tom) Brady, along with the city council, see the many needs in the community. We are not going to wait for the federal stimulus or unemployment checks to kick in. While those are greatly needed at this time, we need our entire community to merge together to help those families and vulnerable seniors in need.
“Give if you can,” he added. “Donate if you can. But most importantly, if you need help, please call.”
For information on making a donation, go to www.RiverFundInc.com and contribute by PayPal. Checks may be mailed to River Fund, 1343 Hancock Road, Bullhead City, 86442.
All other local service groups and nonprofits are asked to partner with the River Fund and the City of Bullhead City for all COVID-19-related community assistance.
BHHS Legacy Foundation was funded from the sale of Baptist Hospitals and Health Systems in 2000 — a sale that included Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City —- so that proceeds from the transaction would continue to help those in the areas these facilities serve.
