BULLHEAD CITY — New York has been the U.S. city hit hardest by COVID-19.
A local cardiologist is volunteering at a hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
New York state has identified more than 214,000 cases. In New York City alone, the number of people who have died of the virus has exceeded 10,000 with the inclusion of nearly 4,000 cases considered “probable” COVID-19 deaths.
Local cardiologist Irfan Mirza of Vista Health in Fort Mohave posted some of this thoughts and experiences online during his time spent providing critical care to COVID-19 patients at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.
Mirza completed his cardiology fellowship at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, also in Brooklyn.
He talked to some doctors there whom he knew during his formative professional years and they urged him to come and help.
So he did just that.
At Brookdale there were 400 patients and at least 90% were there because of the virus, Mirza said.
“It is a war zone in Brooklyn, New York. Whatever you might see or hear on the news is nothing compared to what I’ve seen,” he wrote in a text last week.
Over the course of a couple of recent days, among of hundreds of people who died were some “young strong nurses,” Mirza stressed.
Those nurses as well as doctors, respiratory therapists, certified nurse’s assistants and other health professionals are risking their own lives to help COVID-19 patients survive. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that between 10% and 20% of the United States’ 637,000 confirmed cases are health care professionals.
As these care givers become ill, they are sent home or end up needing hospital care themselves.
“They have families and friends like everyone else,” Mirza said. “But they are the light of humanity. What we need is for you to have faith and follow what they are asking.”
His last day in New York was Saturday. His final test for the virus — given to him at the Brooklyn hospital — was negative.
Mirza has since returned home.
“Don’t take this pandemic lightly,” he said.
Avoid contacts, stay home whenever possible and wash your hands with soap frequently.
Mirza also suggested everyone eat healthy and follow doctor’s recommendations for use of any medicines.
“If we do not come together to stop this pandemic then this pandemic will stop us from living and loving life,” he said. “This pandemic is killing everyone, that is why unification is required to survive. Can you do that?”
The Morgans
Rick and Desiree Morgan likely have reached a destination in Washington state where they will be deployed alongside other members of a Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
These teams of medical and para-medical professionals are within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and respond to disasters. The lead federal agency is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Rick Morgan is a doctor who specializes in s family medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation and wound care. He runs Riverview Wellness Center and also works in the emergency room at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
He handles other duties there, including incident command for the hospital’s COVID-19 response.
Rick also saw the first COVID-positive patient in Bullhead City.
Desiree Morgan is a nurse at WARMC. During her career she has specialized in intensive care and wound care but also has had a variety of responsibilities over the years.
“This is not for the faint of heart,” she said, but added, “It’s an honor to be on this team. A privilege.”
The couple has been to an array of locations as DMAT members.
“Our teams are the first boots on the ground,” she said.
Desiree described some deployments as austere. Team members can end up having to sustain themselves for two weeks under harsh conditions.
“Everybody loves Florida,” Rick said. “But without air conditioning, it’s miserable.”
Desiree said they intend to be back home in time to help deal with COVID-19 patients here when the local surge occurs.
“If you’re not part of solution, then you’re part of the problem,” Rick said. “People can have it and be contagious but not feel sick. They can spread it everyone else in the room.”
Desiree said this is why social distancing is so important.
She also noted that efforts by community members to make face masks for use by local care givers when the supply dwindled was an example of how community can come together to solve a problem.
“This has all really been scary,” Desiree added. “We’re all doing our best.”
They aren’t the only ones
These are just some of the health care professionals working in areas of the country being inundated with COVID-19 patients.
Valley View Medical Center has some nurses volunteering in such locations, said Ryan Perkins, a Valley View spokesman.
“We wish them a healthy journey,” Perkins said. “We also want to sincerely thank all of our dedicated providers, clinical staff and employees who are caring for our community during this pandemic and ensuring that we can continue providing high quality care close to home.
“They are all heroes, and we are truly grateful for their service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.