KINGMAN — Mohave County library branches are closed, but that doesn’t mean the facilities aren’t accessible.
The Mohave County library has many free resources available 24/7 that are accessible with your Mohave County library card. Applications for a card are available online. Go to www.mohavecountylibrary.us for details.
Free online tutoring is provided through Brainfuse (“Help Now”). Live, online, one-on-one tutoring is available from noon to 10 p.m. The tutoring options include elementary school subjects, middle school and high school subjects and some college-level subjects. One interesting feature for teachers and home school groups is an online collaboration tool called MEET, which provides a shared whiteboard and online group-study and meeting environment.
For younger children, the library offers Tumblebook Library which includes more than 1,000 interactive storybooks with animation, sound, music and narration as well as puzzles and games. Tumblebook Library is downloadable as a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices for installation on phones or tablets. A library card number is your username for this resource.
For middle and upper grades, thousands of e-books are offered in the Overdrive collection. Children’s materials are annotated with ATOS (Accelerated Reader) reading difficulty levels listed. The e-books are available for Kindle and other e-reader devices, or by using the mobile app “Libby,” which has a built-in reader, available for Android and IOS devices. Within the collection are thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks for a variety of interests and ages, including adults.
Thousands of full-color digital e-magazines are offered through the Zinio collection, including more than 20 children’s magazines, and several teen magazines. Zinio magazines can be accessed directly via the web, or using the RBDigital mobile app, also available for IOS and Android devices.
Thousands of e-audiobook titles from well-known authors are available from both RBDigital and Overdrive for listening online or by downloading to a portable device.
Kids Infobits provides professionally curated news, fact articles, biographies, videos, and more, aimed at the K-12 audience.
Gale in Context provides a wide variety of information on current events and issues at the high school level.
Britannica Library is an authoritative encyclopedia with sections for children, young adults, and general reference.
Britannica Escolar Online is a similar resource to the above but in Spanish, with sections available at primary and high-school levels.
Materials for adults
The library has more than 25,000 e-books and e-audiobooks available, plus a variety of online databases on numerous topics including genealogy (Ancestry Library Edition has been made available for home-use for the duration of the closure), legal forms and information, jobs and career resources, and information in support of lifelong learning and technological skills.
These resources and more are available for free from the library’s website using your free Mohave County library card. Although the library’s facilities may be physically closed, they remain “virtually” open.
Library staff are available by phone or by email during business hours to help users get started with these resources, answer questions or provide suggestions.
