BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center students, don’t fret.
The superintendent and administration have come up with a couple of options for graduation this year. And it’s not just the high school, but also eighth-grade and kindergarten promotions as well.
Supt. Casey Mulligan said Thursday that a promotion ceremony for the kindergartners will be postponed until either next year’s open house, or the first day of school.
“ We will do an afternoon assembly and the kids will promote immediately to first grade,” said Mulligan. “With eighth-grade promotion, we are planning on doing that the night of our freshman orientation in August.”
MALC typically has a freshman orientation just days before the open house and start of school.
“We feel comfortable with the decision to delay those two ceremonies,” added Mulligan.
For the seniors, it’s a little bit more intricate, but Mulligan stressed that his administration worked hard on coming up with ideas for their 50 graduates.
“We want to do our best to ensure these seniors get their high school graduation, because our hearts go out to them,” said Mulligan. “The administration came together and thought through different scenarios. We really wanted to still make it a special day for them and make sure they do not miss their high school graduation.”
With that, Mulligan announced that MALC has two plans. The original graduation was planned for the Battleground on May 6. The Battleground is the MALC high school gymnasium, where the graduation ceremony typically is held.
“For Plan A, what we want to do is instead of having our graduation inside the Battleground, is move it outside to the Battlefield,” said Mulligan.
The Battlefield is the moniker given to MALC’s football field and Mulligan said officials would make some adjustments to ensure they would be practicing social distancing. They also would make adjustments to the day and time to be sure parents could make it and being outside it wouldn’t be too hot.
“We all know how hot it can get around here,” he added, “so we want to move it to a morning graduation. We are moving it to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.”
Mulligan said that sections will be squared off for each family, spacing them so each would be distant from other families. MALC also would be limiting it to invitation only and just for immediate family.
“The graduation won’t be open to the public, or to guests or visitors or friends,” he added.
Plan B is a little more intricate, but Mulligan said if the “stay at home” order enacted by Gov. Doug Ducey and the recommendations by the CDC to cancel all gatherings of 10 or more, hasn’t been changed, MALC staff already has begun working on the alternative plan.
“In the next few weeks, we will be recording a virtual video graduation with all the graduates,” explained Mulligan. “All of the graduates will come in over the next few weeks (individually) with their cap and gowns and we will have our graduation stage set up. We will read the name of the graduates and they will come across the stage to get their diplomas.”
Mulligan said the school will play the video of the ceremony, including announcements on any scholarships students have earned. The school also will record the valedictorian speech as well as keynote and administration speeches. This all will be put together into one video.
“We will edit it all together into one video graduation that will be released on graduation day,” said Mulligan. “Of course we want to go with Plan A.”
These plans have been formed after Mulligan and his administration made promises to their students that he felt necessary to do everything possible to keep.
“We’ve canceled all field trips and all events for the school with the exception of two,” explained Mulligan. “We promised the kids that we would have high school graduation and still have high school prom. So prom is that one event where we have rain-checked it until we can do it. If it’s midsummer, we’ll let everyone know the date of prom and if they are in town and around they will still have the opportunity to come and enjoy their prom. Even if we have to have it in the gym instead of the Riverside.”
