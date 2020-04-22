BULLHEAD CITY — The season has ended early for the Bullhead City Farmers Market.
Bullhead City officials have announced that next month’s market, scheduled for May 2 at Bullhead Community Park, has been canceled. The market is closed from June through September — the hottest months of the year — and is scheduled to return Oct. 3 at Community Park.
“It is in the best interest of the community to cancel the last Farmers Market of the year due to COVID-19,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “We had approximately 5,000 people at the February event. It is a highly attended event.”
Officials saw little chance of conducting a market under current federal and state recommendations for social distancing and avoidance of groups of more than 10 people.
