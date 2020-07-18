BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Electric Cooperative has canceled its annual district and cooperative-wide member meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MEC notified its members in May that meetings previously scheduled in June had been postponed indefinitely. The cooperative’s board of directors, weighing factors of the local COVID-19 situation, decided it was not prudent to attempt to hold the annual meetings.
“Uncertainty and changes surrounding health concerns and risks have made it impossible for us to secure a facility for our meetings, along with the difficulty in providing physical distancing at meetings,” said MEC Chief Executive Officer Tyler Carlson. Carlson said the impetus for this year’s meetings was less than in previous years because there were no proposed changes to the cooperative’s bylaws and no applications were received from members interested in seeking a board position.
MEC is preparing its annual report and Carlson will provide a video presentation of this year’s highlights, according to a news release distributed by MEC on Friday. The member information is expected to be released at the end of August; members will be notified when the report and presentation are available on MEC’s website.
“We enjoy spending time with members at our meetings each year and we will miss that,” Carlson said. “We want members to know that we are planning MEC’s 75th anniversary meeting in 2021 with a celebration and lots of gifts to make up for this year.
“We hope to see you next year,” he said.
