KINGMAN — Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has handled a number of difficult and sometimes contentious issues during her time in office. Helping manage the current COVID-19 crisis, however, is a brand new beast.
“This is a different type of challenge and probably the biggest challenge of my service as mayor and as a public official and probably anyone in similar positions would say that,” Miles said. “The difference right now for me personally serving as mayor is connectivity, increased connectivity with as many people as I can speak with and communicate with to keep people informed daily.”
Kingman, the county seat, has accounted for 37 of Mohave County’s 69 reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Miles said it is important for Kingman leaders to follow guidance offered by federal, state and county health experts. She said she is well aware many in the community are calling for re-opening the local economy, while others are more cautious and reserved.
That constituents are becoming more edgy about a divisive subject is clear to Miles.
“Oh, absolutely. I get a lot of messages from people who are very weary of stay-at-home directives and, yes, a little bit frayed, at the thought of this going on very much longer,” Miles said. She said that it’s important not to stray from the collective for purpose of consistency and uniformity.
“We will come out of this and I believe we will come out stronger as a community,” Miles said. “It is a difficult, difficult journey that we’re all on. It’s uncharted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.