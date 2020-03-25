In light of the positive test result for a patient in Lake Havasu City, the Mohave County Department of Public Health will be having a press conference at 2 p.m. today. The Mohave Valley Daily News will carry the press conference live on our Facebook Page.
Mohave County Health Department Press Conference
- John C. Pynakker
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Needles City Council calls special meeting
- Test confirmation triggers governor's order for Mohave County
- Mohave County Health Department Press Conference
- Needles sends letter of support to Huntington Beach
- DMV issues 60-day moratorium on renewal requirements
- Palo Verde College extending closure through April 30
- City reaches agreement for lease of vehicles
- Amtrak adjusting to coronavirus; no impacts at El Garces
Most Popular
Articles
- Nevada casinos ordered closed
- Mother wants to testify against father in child's death
- Ducey orders shutdown of businesses in areas of known cases
- County hospital says it can't rule out COVID-19 in patient
- Meat, beans and rice in high demand at Carniceria Mexico
- Lake Havasu resident tests positive for COVID-19
- Restaurant sustains minor damage from fire
- Restaurants trying to meet public’s needs
- Golden Valley man sentenced to 14 years in prison
- Doctor: Ducey’s latest order should be statewide; Difficulty getting tests hampering health care facilities
Images
Videos
Commented
- Two indicted in $12M drug seizure (6)
- Nevada casinos ordered closed (5)
- Pair of naked Marines busted near London Bridge (4)
- Rocking Laughlin (4)
- Doctor: Ducey’s latest order should be statewide; Difficulty getting tests hampering health care facilities (3)
- Police seek public's help in identifying AM/PM robber (3)
- Cleaning up the desert: Litter left in desert isn’t solely a homeless issue (3)
- Shutdowns force change in News West publishing (3)
- Meat, beans and rice in high demand at Carniceria Mexico (2)
- Grocery store again topic for city council (2)
Featured Businesses
Bullhead City
Currently Open
News West Publishing
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.