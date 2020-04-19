KINGMAN — The third COVID-19 death in Mohave County was reported Sunday.
The person was at least 65 years old, had been hospitalized in the Lake Havasu area, and previously had been identified as being among those in Mohave County who have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release posted Sunday on the Mohave County government website.
This case was not epidemiologically linked to another case or travel-related
There have been a total of 55 confirmed cases in Mohave County, with 20 in the Lake Havasu City area — including the three deaths — 30 in Kingman and 5 in Bullhead City.
According to state health officials, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Johns Hopkins University, these were the statistics for COVID-19 illnesses and deaths as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Arizona had 4,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 184 deaths; Nevada had 3,728 confirmed cases and 155 deaths; California had 30,333 confirmed cases and 1,166 deaths.
In the United States and its territories there have been 759,118 cases of the virus and 40,665 deaths.
The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting for 12:30 p.m. today to discuss issues, actions, events and the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak with Denise Burley, the county’s public health director.
Some members are expected to participate by telephone.
The public can’t attend the meeting because of the virus outbreak but can watch it either on the county website, (www.mohavecounty.us), or at the county’s YouTube page, (www.youtube.com/user/mohavecountyus).
Also on the agenda is a request by Byron Steward, the county’s risk and emergency management director. He is asking the supervisors to designate County Manager Mike Hendrix as the applicant agent for financial assistance from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, for declared emergencies in the county, including pass-through funding from FEMA’s COVID-19 Public Assistance Program. The request allows for Hendrix’s replacement to take over the role after Hendrix retires, an event scheduled to occur June 30.
The agenda also notes the possibility of an executive session to obtain legal advice, if necessary.
CDC RECOMMENDATIONS
County health has compiled a list of ways to prevent the spread of the virus based on CDC recommendations:
- Keep at least 6 feet away from others and stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
FACE MASKS
The CDC also recommends that people wear cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 from those who may have the virus, but are not experiencing any symptoms.
Research shows that people without symptoms can infect others and that the virus may spread when people speak or breathe — not just when they cough or sneeze.
“In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” US Surgeon General Adams said.
CDC advises the use of a simple cloth face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These face masks should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of cloth, allow breathing without restriction, and be machine washable, without causing damage to the shape or size of the mask.
Cloth masks should be washed regularly; a washing machine should suffice for cleaning. When removing the mask, everyone should be careful not to touch eyes, nose, or mouth, and wash hands immediately after mask removal.
The cloth face masks recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers, first responders, and other emergency personnel.
The cloth face mask doesn’t replace the need for frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, or the practice of physical distancing.
Face masks should not be placed on children younger than age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or are unable to remove the mask without assistance.
For more information about wearing a mask, go to the CDC’s website at:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
For more information about the COVID-19 response in Arizona, go to: https://azdhs.gov/
For details about COVID-19 in Mohave County, go to https://covid-19- mohave.hub.arcgis.com/.
