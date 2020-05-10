KINGMAN — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bullhead City remained unchanged Sunday, but Mohave County added five to its total.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported four new cases in the Kingman service area and one in the Lake Havasu City service area. The department also reported the death of another elderly Kingman resident, the 23rd linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The death was the 18th in Kingman and was described as a person 86 years of age or older. The person previously had been reported as a confirmed case and that case has been linked to at least one other confirmed case.
The five new cases raise the county’s total of confirmed cases to 191. There have been 123 cases in Kingman, 46 in Lake Havasu City, 18 in Bullhead City and four in North County. There have been four deaths in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City.
There have been no cases reported from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona, since two were reported last Thursday.
The four new cases in Kingman included one person under the age of 20, two in the 20-44 age group and two in the 55-64 age group. All are in isolation at home. The source of the infection of each is under investigation.
Lake Havasu City’s latest case is a person 55-64, in isolation at home, who has been linked to a previous case.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Another round of testing is scheduled May 16 in Lake Havasu City. Sonora Quest Laboratories, which conducted testing blitzes in Bullhead City on Saturday and in Kingman on May 2, will administer nasal swab tests from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on a first come, first served basis. Those wishing to participate should download a COVID-19 test form from www.sonoraquest.com/testingblitz.
