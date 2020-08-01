BULLHEAD CITY — The number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County passed 3,000 on Saturday with the disclosure by the county health department of 36 new cases.
The county’s case total, which stood at 1,142 at the end of June, was at 3,001 one day into August, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Saturday’s update included 15 new cases in Bullhead City, where the case count has grown to 1,371.
No deaths were reported Saturday; on Friday, four deaths and 75 new cases were included in the health department’s situation report. There have been 145 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, according to the health department.
In Saturday’s news release, the county said that all 15 new cases in the Bullhead City service area are under investigation to determine if they are linked to previous cases. The new cases include three people in the 20-29 age range, two 30-39, three 40-49, three 50-59, two 60-69 and two 70-79.
One of the 12 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, a person age 80-89, has been linked to a previously reported case. The other 11 remain under investigation and include four people in the 11-19 age range, two 30-39, one 40-49, one 50-59, two 60-69 and one other in the 80-89 age group.
Kingman’s new cases include a person 40-49 and a person 50-59 who have been linked to a previously reported positive case, as well as six under investigation, one 10 or younger, one 30-39, three 50-59 and one 60-69.
The remaining new case Saturday involved a person age 70-79 in the North County service area.
There have been 1,371 positive cases in the Bullhead City service area, 961 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 594 in the Kingman service area and 62 in the North County service area.
The four deaths reported Friday included two in the Bullhead City service area, that of a person in the 50-59 age group and a person in the 60-69 age group. The other two deaths were both of residents in the Kingman service area in the 80-89 age group.
The county has tracked 962 recoveries thus far; recoveries are updated each Monday.
The county numbers include only lab-confirmed cases and recoveries; cases considered “probable” are not included in the daily reports, according to the health department.
The Arizona Department of Health Services places the nuber of COVID-19 cases in the state at 177,002 after reporting 2,992 cases statewide on Saturday. There have been 3,747 deaths, including 53 reported Saturday, according to the ADHS.
For more information, including links to the Mohave County Department of Public Health and ADHS data resources, go to mohavedailynews.com and click on the COVID-19 banner.
