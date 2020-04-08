BULLHEAD CITY — Monday night’s board meeting of the Colorado River Union High School District will be conducted by videoconference because of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
It begins at 6 p.m.
CRUHSD is complying with the limit on public gatherings to no more than 10 people by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monday’s meeting will include videoconferencing and telephonic participation by some board members in addition to remote public access.
The district building will be closed to the public even though the meeting will be held inside with limited staff participation to ensure the district is complying with the CDC guideline.
Arizona Open Meeting Law will be followed, district staff emphasized in a written announcement.
The livestream is going to be accessible to the public. However, comments by the public need to be submitted well in advance.
Those who wish to submit comments for Monday’s CRUHSD meeting have until Friday at noon. Comments will be read into the record and need to be faxed to 928-219-3050 or emailed to tmohn@crsk12.org by the Friday at noon deadline.
Further, all requests to address the board will be accepted only in written form until health restrictions are lifted.
CRUHSD expects to conduct these “virtual” board meetings as long as local, state and federal health restrictions remain in place.
The video link to watch the meeting will be at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ7rkXfyNYY .
A form is linked to the board meeting section of the CRUHSD website, www.crsk12.org (or https://www.crsk12.org/about_us/governing_board/meeting_minutes_agendas/colorado_river_union_high_school_district). Click on the phrase “Request to Address the Governing Board Form.”
