MOHAVE VALLEY — Students in the Mohave Valley Elementary School District will complete the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year via distance learning, the district board decided Thursday night.
The board voted unanimously to accept Supt. Cole Young’s proposal that the district not attempt in-person classes until Oct. 1 at the earliest.
“I make a recommendation for distance learning ... for the first quarter,” Young said near the end of an hour-long meeting in which he updated the board — and interested patrons — on the
district’s reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young and MVESD staff outlined four options for the school year: in-person classes, a hybrid of in-person classes on an alternating schedule, distance learning that includes both on-line and delivery of assignments to students and on-line learning as a longer-term option to distance learning.
Young said the district’s Road Map for Reopening, compiled by district staff with input from medical and education officials, provides an outline for how the district will operate in the upcoming school year that begins — with distance learning — on Aug. 5.
“We have made a plan that is both flexible and fluid,” Young said, noting that information coming from politicians, health professionals and education professionals changes almost daily. “Does it answer every question and situation? Absolutely not.”
But he and other district officials — and ultimately, the board — felt it answered enough to be adopted as a manual for the district’s operation.
Young and other district officials emphasized that the core of any back-to-school plan had to include “safety first” for both students and staff.
Safety measures are in place for when students will be returning to the classroom and protocols have been developed on how the district will handle isolated cases among the student population and the staff.
But before those measures are enacted, it must be deemed safe to reopen the buildings.
“What we know: We know face-to-face teaching is where we want to be,” Young said early in his presentation. He also noted that “we never closed schools, we closed buildings.”
Young, who took over this summer as superintendent following the retirement of Whitney Crow, said that when school buildings were closed last March by the order of Gov. Doug Ducey, “We didn’t even know we weren’t coming back. We didn’t know what distance learning looked like.”
Now, more than two months of using distance learning, the district — and other across the country — has a better feel of how to make it work.
The technology gap was and still is an obstacle. There are students who have neither a computer nor an internet connection to take part in on-line classes. District officials hope to address that, saying that some of the logistics still were being worked out.
Ducey originally targeted Aug. 17 as a date for in-person classroom education to resume in the state. But with COVID-19 cases surging statewide, including in Mohave County, that wasn’t going to be feasible in many districts. On Thursday, Ducey and Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman gave school officials a weekly briefing in hopes of developing a goal that provides “clarity and guidance” for the school year.
“Teaching and learning will happen no matter what the next school year will look like in your community,” Hoffman promised. She noted that some districts already had delayed in-person instruction to October.
Thursday night, MVESD joined that group.
Part of the reasoning was so that the entire quarter would be conducted under the same structure, rather than having two weeks of distance learning shift to in-person classes — and possibly back to distance learning.
“If we say it’s a quarter, we’re able to adequately prepare,” Young said. “Second quarter, we make every effort ... to come back to school.”
He also said that plan takes into account the Labor Day weekend in September, a time when cases could spike again following family gatherings and group events.
By making the decision now, he said, “We’re not riding the roller-coaster for what the next Thursday (briefing) brigs.”
