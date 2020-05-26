NEEDLES — The City of Needles is no longer coronavirus-free.
The city and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health both confirmed that a Needles resident has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Two previously reported cases from a recent testing blitz in Needles turned out to be residents of the Los Angeles area who were visiting Needles and decided to get tested.
City officials said they are working with the Communicable Disease Section of the SBCDPH and the event is considered a low health risk incident. The SBCDPH has been in contact with the patient and currently is conducting contact tracing.
The patient who tested positive has been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days after symptoms began and those who had contact with the case-patient were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The city said the patient, who was not identified, is not showing any obvious symptoms of COVID-19. No demographic information was immediately available.
According to the SBCDPH, there have been 225 people tested for COVID-19 in the city of Needles.
Countywide, 4,567 people have tested positive with a total of 54,901 people tested. There have been 176 deaths associated with COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
Statewide, there have been more than 90,000 confirmed cases and at least 3,708 deaths.
San Bernardino County released statistics on COVID-19 cases under its jurisdiction.
Of the 4,567 who tested positive, 141 are in the 0-14 age range, 112 are 15-19, 617 are 20-29, 818 are 30-39, 791 are 40-49, 861 are 50-59, 632 are 60-69 and 591 are 70 or older. The ages of four patients are unknown.
Men (2,355 cases; 51.57%) outnumber women (2,205; 48.28%. The genders of seven cases are unknown.
