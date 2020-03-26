NEEDLES — According to Needles Unified School District Staff, all school are closed until May 4.
“San Bernardino County Supt. Ted Alejandre and the San Bernardino County Public Health Department had an online conference call with all county superintendents,” said Mary McNeil, NUSD superintendent. “During this call, the decision to close all SBC schools to at least May 4 was made in response to the public health concerns due to the rising number of individuals with COVID-19. This is an approximate date that will depend on the public health risks at the time that schools would consider reopening. The Governor has stated that school may be closed until summer break so we are preparing for this possibility as well.”
McNeil said that for the week of March 30, NUSD is preparing packets that will be handed out with lunches in a drive-through process.
“After that, we are working on setting up quality distance learning for all students throughout the district,” said McNeil. “We have devices to support students with virtual learning from home and will develop a check-out system for instructional materials and technology at the end of next week.”
The NUSD said that beginning on March 30, it will provide weekly instructional packets until it is capable to implement distance learning programs.
“Our instructional packets are mandatory to complete,” said McNeil. “We will work out a system of exchange before we move into distance learning. I am also working diligently with California state superintendents to consider a pass/fail system for this semester as long as it does not impact our seniors who will be attending college and career programs upon graduation. I am awaiting more information from the UC (University of California) and CSU (California State University) systems for California and we will connect with out-of-state colleges/universities that have accepted our students.”
McNeil stated that as of now the district is not allowed to hold any events such as graduation due to the shelter-in-place orders from the state, county and city.
“As we near May, we will have more information on the regulations in regards to their public health issue,” said McNeil. “I am personally devastated for our seniors that will have an unprecedented final semester in high school. As soon as it is safe, we will work together to provide appropriate actives to celebrate these milestones events and to culminate their K-12 education with high school graduation.”
McNeil said that the past few weeks have been unprecedented and have brought challenging times as an educator.
“The changes that are being made within our Needles Unified School District will impact our educational systems for decades to come. We have been acquiring technology for our students for years, but this will push us to discover new ways of engaging our students in their learning process,” said McNeil. “My staff and I are ready to accept this challenge to ensure that our students receive the education necessary for success in the 21st century. The Needles Unified School District is here to support our greater school community during this difficult time. We wish that our entire community stays safe and well in the weeks to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.