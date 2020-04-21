NEEDLES — COVID-19 cases are all around, but not in Needles.
Both the San Bernardino County Public Health Department and Bing Lum, executive vice-president of Colorado River Medical Center, said Tuesday that no novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city.
Needles is a rare haven, apparently — along with Laughlin, which also has no confirmed cases reported, according to the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada Department of Health Services.
A total of 1,489 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Bernardino County, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health said Tuesday.
SBCDPH has confirmed 67 deaths associated with COVID-19.
According to the county health department, roughly 10.7% of the 13,928 patients tested have turned out to be positive cases of COVID-19. Of the 1,489 that tested positive, 681 are in the 18-49 age range, 438 are in the 50-64 age range, 330 are in the 65-and-over age range, 39 are in the 0-17 age range and the age of one is unknown. The genders of known cases are 49.9% female, 49.6% male and 0.5% unknown.
It is unknown how many Needles residents have been tested.
SBCDPH released the cities where there have been confirmed cases and the numbers associated with those cities:
Adelanto, 14; Angelus Oaks, 1; Apple Valley, 19; Barstow, 10; Big Bear City, 2; Big Bear Lake, 4; Bloomington, 18; Blue Jay, 2; Chino, 93; Chino Hills, 52; Colton, 39; Crestline, 5; Fontana, 172; Fort Irwin, 2; Grand Terrace, 15; Hesperia, 46; Highland, 58; Joshua Tree, 4; Landers, 3; Loma Linda, 26; Mentone, 7; Montclair, 20; Oak Hills, 7; Ontario, 92; Phelan, 3; Rancho Cucamonga, 85; Redlands, 77; Rialto, 62; Rimforest, 1; Running Springs, 2; San Bernardino, 164; Upland, 32; Victorville, 68; Wrightwood, 1; Yucaipa, 162; Yucca Valley, 13; Undetermined, 73.
While Needles remains without a confirmed case, other area cities do not. There have been 25 cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City and six in Bullhead City, among the 64 cases now confirmed in Mohave County. Thirty-three cases have been reported in Kingman.
Mohave County has reported three COVID-19 deaths, all in Lake Havasu City.
There have been more than 35,000 cases confirmed in California, resulting in at least 1,200 deaths.
Arizona has reported 5,251 cases and 208 deaths while Nevada has reported more than 3,900 cases and 163 deaths.
U.S. cases continue to mount, now totaling more than 824,000 with more than 45,000 deaths. There have been 75,000 recoveries reported; not all jurisdictions track or report recoveries.
Globally, there have been 2.5 million cases and more than 177,200 deaths with 681,000 recoveries reported.
