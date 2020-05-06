NEEDLES — Needles Mayor Jeff Williams signed a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking Newsom to consider allowing additional non-essential businesses in the city to re-open while maintaining COVID-19 social distancing and other safety measures.
“For reasons that I can’t determine, there’s something unique about Needles that we have no reported cases,” said Rick Daniels, city manager. “We have no patients in our local hospital that have the COVID virus. Between the Colorado River Medical Center (in Needles) and WARMC (Western Arizona Regonal Medical Center in Bullhead City), there is more than adequate capacity in the event of a surge in cases that require hospitalization.”
Daniels said that there are no private long-term care facilities in Needles; care facilities have been the site of outbreaks in many communities, including Kingman and Bullhead City, although health officials haven’t said publicly how they believe the virus was brought to those facilities.
Whatever the case, Daniels said, Needles doesn’t have the same at-risk population nor the presence of confirmed cases.
“The conclusion is that, whether behavioral or environmental, there are no cases in Needles that have required hospitalization,” said Daniels.
Background information provided by city staff stated that the city is at risk of significant losses in revenue as a result of limited commerce. The stay-at-home order also created a large number of citizens in the city to become unemployed or suffer a reduction in hours worked.
“The governor has sole authority on determining what are essential businesses and has control over the stay-at-home order,” said Daniels. “I think what the city is in a position to do if the council so chooses, is to ask as he moves into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 plan that he consider allowing some of our non-essential businesses to reopen.
“Before, there were limited opportunities for goods and services in the community and those have been taken away and I know that the business owners are anxious to get to work and the employees. Although our situation is as good as it can get, we need to turn the corner and begin to address the deficiency in services and goods that we have.”
Councilor Zachary Longacre asked what non-businesses was Daniels referring to.
Daniels said that some of the businesses that come to mind are hotels because there are a lot of non-essential people driving on the highway.
“Restaurants, I think, are going to be a little more problematic because the governor is talking about limiting the restaurants to 50% occupancy. If that’s the case, a 50% busy restaurant might not be sufficient to survive financially for the operator or owner of the business. Hairstylists and those with limited physical contact with people.”
“So Airbnb’s are a yes, hotels are a yes, hair salons are a yes but restaurants are no,” said Longacre. “So we are basically asking to let anyone come into our city to stay and anybody who owns an Airbnb is now making money. We have four sitting restaurants other than fast food and I don’t see the amount of goods that we are not selling.”
Other councilors gave their opinion.
“I believe our duty as a local agency is to petition the governor and ask him to (let the city of Needles) go straight into the Phase 2 guidelines,” said Councilor Shawn Gudmundson. “I believe it’s time to open Needles.”
“I think it’s time that we go into Phase 2 and reopen,” said Councilor Tona Belt. “At work, I see this every single day being a nurse at WARMC and our numbers are low. I don’t think that the numbers are there, I think we have flattened the curve, did our part and I think that we need to do our part to opening back up. I don’t want to see our local business die down because we don’t allow it and I think we need to try and slowly open back up.”
“I feel that we need to open back, too,” said Councilor Louise Evans. “There are people out there who don’t have pensions, who don’t have the money to survive for very long.”
“Across the state, the governor has had to make this decision not just on our town with no deaths but in towns that have had deaths, said Vice Mayor Ed Paget. “It’s his responsibility to make and it’s his decision to make and certainly saying what we like to have to happen is probably true in most towns of the state. But he is our governor and Needles has been in a good situation and we have an old saying in surgery: The enemy of good is better and when you try to make something better when you already got it good you are headed for trouble.”
“The reason why I brought this up is that several restaurants, hotels and business owners have come to me asking when are we going to do something to try to reopen the city of Needles,” said Councilor Timothy Terrel. “I told them it’s not our place to tell them and we can’t just tell them to go do what you got to do. You have to petition the governor and this is where this letter came from.”
“I wouldn’t be opposed to signing the letter if we leave it up to the state and the state’s medical people telling us that it is safe to open,” said Williams. “I don’t think it’s a good idea for us to open and go against the state, which is illegal anyway.”
The city has encouraged and will continue to encourage its citizens to adhere to Gov. Newsom’s executive order and San Bernardino County’s health officer orders while it takes steps to open additional non-essential businesses while retaining COVID-19 social distancing and safety measures.
“The governor has the ultimate authority and we can’t declare it open but we can put ourselves in front of him that our data is meeting his criteria and there’s no way to improve from zero,” said Daniels. “So if you’re looking for two straight weeks of declining cases we are already there.”
The city council voted 4-2 (Councilor Longacre and Vice Mayor Paget dissenting), approving the mayor to sign the letter during the council’s recent meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.