LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada report 102 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said Nevada now has 3,728 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The death total remains at 155.
Statewide at least 27,870 people have tested negative for the virus and 38,668 tests have been conducted.
Health officials said 1,696 people have recovered from the coronavirus — just over 57% of all cases in Clark County, which is the state’s most populous and includes the Las Vegas metro area.
Clark County has a majority of the coronavirus cases and deaths.
Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Although Nevada and Clark County might be near a peak in COVID-19 cases, health authorities warn that it doesn’t mean the worst is over.
“In looking at our data, it doesn’t appear that we’ve reached our peak,” said Mike Johnson, director of the Southern Nevada Health District’s Community Health Division.
“Even if we see a leveling off of cases, we don’t want people to think they’re home free now,” added Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical investigator for the district, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
