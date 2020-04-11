CARSON CITY, Nevada — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is cautioning filers to be aware of websites that look like legitimate government websites offering assistance in filing for Nevada unemployment insurance.
The only official site for Nevadans to file for unemployment insurance benefits is http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.
As the agency continues to experience high volume of claims entering the system, the agency’s number one priority is supporting Nevadans’ unemployment needs in a secure environment. DETR continues to actively monitor systems to address the challenges related to the UI claims process during this extraordinary time.
“If DETR needs any information from filers regarding their claim, the agency will notify the filer directly via a message on their UInv claimant account or correspondence through the mail, and you never have to pay to file,” DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said. “Unfortunately, trying times do not deter scams but breeds invention and offer the opportunity for victimization of residents by scammers. We all must be vigilant and protect ourselves, particularly now.”
The Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has the following tips and suggestions about government scams:
- Avoid giving access to your bank account other than those whom you have authorized. Only scammers will demand that you provide them with your personal information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, debit and credit cards, or PINs in order to receive stimulus funding;
- Avoid suggestions of paying any amount of money to receive stimulus. There is no “grant” money. You will not be asked to pay any money, including a “processing fee,” to receive a stimulus check;
- Check your mailbox frequently to ward off theft. If your mailbox has a lock, make it accessible to you in the event you receive stimulus funding by a physical check in your mailbox;
- Beware of entering your personal or financial information into phishing websites that appear to look like legitimate government websites; and
- Do not share personal information with any person or website that asks for it related to the federal stimulus package.
If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General or with the Federal Trade Commission. You also may call the Nevada Attorney General’s hotline toll-free at 888-434-9989.
The State of Nevada is working through preliminary steps to implement the federal stimulus noted in the CARE Act. These include federal pandemic unemployment compensation for an additional $600 per week through July; pandemic emergency unemployment compensation for an additional 13 weeks of benefits; and pandemic unemployment assistance for independent contractors, freelancers, gig workers and other workers not covered by standard unemployment insurance.
Specifics related to these programs will be announced for filers through the DETR website at https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers.
