KINGMAN — Nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
No deaths were reported.
Six of the nine cases were in the Bullhead City service area.
One case is in a youth age 10 or younger; two cases are in people ages 30-39; one case is in a person age 50-59; one case is in a person age 60-69 and one case is in a person age 90 or older.
The Bullhead City service area also includes Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Topock, Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
Two cases were in the Lake Havasu City service area. One case is in a person age 30-39 and the other is in a person age 50-59.
The one case in the Kingman area is in a person age 30-39.
All cases are under investigation.
To date, the total number of cases that have been reported countywide is 3,553. The number of recovered patients is 2,437.
The percentage of positive cases of those tested in the county is 11.9%. The average age of people in the county who have turned up positive for the virus is 48 years old.
The case fatality rate is 6% and the average age of death in the county is 76.4 years old.
A reminder of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to remain about six feet apart.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
