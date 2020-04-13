KINGMAN — On a day that Mohave County reported nine new COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day total by the county during the outbreak — supervisors spent as much time discussing how and when those numbers are reported as they did talking about the actual confirmed cases.
A motion by Sup. Hildy Angius to have two news releases daily died after failing to gather a second during Monday afternoon’s meeting.
Nine new cases were reported by the county — that report came out several hours after the supervisors’ meeting had concluded — pushing the total to 45. Eight of the nine newest cases were confirmed in Kingman with the ninth in Lake Hasasu City.
Kingman has 24 confirmed cases; Lake Havasu City has 17, including two deaths, while Bullhead City has four.
Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, noted there sometimes is a discrepancy between numbers on the county website compared to numbers on the Arizona Department of Health Services website. She said that was because of a difference in how the numbers are processed at the county and state levels.
She noted the discrepancy “can be very confusing.”
She said the county and ADHS have “different reporting schemes” and timeframes.
“We update our numbers continuously throughout a day,” she said, while the state website typically is updated once daily.
Monday provided a glaring example. When the county reported four new cases to the state, the state updated its county total from 36 to 40 while the county’s total remained at 36. Then, when five new cases were confirmed, the county updated its total to 45 while the state’s tally for the county remained at 40.
Part of the early lag (when the state showed a higher total) was because the county hadn’t completed confirmation of the positive lab results, one of two preliminary steps taken before the county changes its total. The first step, she said, “we ensure the patient has been notified.”
County Manager Mike Hendrix said that with the fluid situation on patient counts, it might be a better use of manpower and time management to limit the number of daily news releases provided by the county. Some days, there have been as many as three statements issued to update new case counts.
“It would behoove us to do just one,” said Angius, participating in the meeting over the phone.
She said she didn’t like the frequent updates because they added to the confusion.
“I think psychologically, it’s bad, frankly,” she said. “I would really be in favor of just one press release a day.”
After a few minutes of discussion, no one made a motion and board Chairman Jean Bishop began to adjourn the meeting. Angius then made a motion to do two releases a day, at times to be determined by Roger Galloway, the county’s communications director, to accommodate as many media outlets as possible. When no one seconded it, the motion died.
A few hours later, Galloway’s news release listed nine new cases. Two of the nine are hospitalized, one person in the age 55 to 64 range and the other in the 20-44 range. Both are in Kingman. The other seven cases are in isolation protocols, recovering in their homes.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
