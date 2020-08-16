KINGMAN — Five of eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Mohave County occurred in the Bullhead City area.
No deaths were reported.
All of the new Bullhead City area cases are under investigation. One is in a person age 11-19; one is in a person age 30-39; one is in a person age 40-49; and two are in people age 70-79.
The Bullhead City service area includes Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Topock, Golden Shores and the Arizona land controlled by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
The Lake Havasu City service area has two new cases. Both are under investigation. One is a person age 60-69 and the other is a person age 70-79.
There is one case in the Kingman service area. The person is age 50-59 and hospitalized in the Kingman area. That case remains under investigation.
North County area has no new cases.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mohave County remains at 174 since county health began collecting data.
In the Bullhead City area, 72 people have died and there have been 1,576 positive cases.
In the Lake Havasu City area, 42 people have died and there have been 1,054 positive cases.
In the Kingman area, 60 people have died and there have been 645 positive cases.
North County area has had no deaths and 80 positive cases.
An additional 13 cases have unknown addresses for the people who have the virus.
The total number of positive cases since Mohave County began keeping track is 3,368. There are 1,841 known instances in which the sufferer is to have recovered from the virus. The county updates the number of recoveries every Monday.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Maintain social distance of at least six feet from others.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to remain at least six feet apart.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
