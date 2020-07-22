BULLHEAD CITY — People wishing to participate in the COVID-19 testing initiative being conducted by the City of Bullhead City and North Country HealthCare must make an appointment by contacting North Country before noon today.
Friday’s two-hour testing session has been filled with 100 appointments. As of late Wednesday afternoon, 53 of 100 spots for Saturday’s session — from 8 to 10 a.m. — were available.
Residents must call North Country HealthCare at 928-704-1221 before noon today for an appointment for an available spot on Saturday.
Testing will be done in a drive-through manner in the parking lot of the Bullhead City Justice Complex, 1255 Marina Blvd. Participants should arrive at their assigned time and enter the testing site on Alona’s Way off Marina Boulevard and remain in their vehicle, following the directions of staff members at the site.
For more information on the testing initiative, contact North Country HealthCare at 928-704-1221.
