BULLHEAD CITY — The pace of new infections from the novel coronavirus continued to slow in Mohave County at week’s end with a total of 43 new confirmed cases reported Friday and Saturday.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported three deaths, all of elderly residents in the Lake Havasu City service area, in its Saturday situation report. That raised the county’s death toll to 158 blamed on COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Mohave County reported its first positive case on March 24, and its first death on April 4.
There have been 3,180 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
The health department reported 15 new cases Saturday after 28 were reported Friday. Of those 43, 21 were in the Bullhead City service area, 12 were in the Lake Havasu City service area, eight were in the Kingman service area and two were in the North County service area.
The three deaths in the Havasu service area were of two people in the 80-89 age group and one aged 90 or older. All three were previously confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
New cases in Bullhead City included three people age 10 or younger, six 20-29, three 30-39, two 40-49, three 50-59, two 60-69 and two 70-79.
There have been 1,474 confirmed cases and 69 deaths in the Bullhead City service area.
The Lake Havasu City service area has produced 999 positive cases and 34 deaths. There have been 624 cases and 55 deaths assigned to the Kingman service area. There have been 70 cases — and no deaths — in the North County service area with another 13 confirmed cases not assigned to any of the four service areas because of discrepancies with or absence of an address.
The county has reported 1,394 recoveries. Recoveries are updated each Monday.
The county had gone six consecutive weeks with 275 or more new cases in the weekly report, with three consecutive weeks of more than 400 new cases. The week ending Aug. 1 had 307 new cases while the seven days since then have seen 162 cases added to the county’s total. There have been 13 deaths blamed on COVID-19 over the last week, according to county records.
The decrease in new cases in Mohave County reflected a trend statewide. Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 1,054 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 56 more deaths, but noted that the seven-day rolling averages of new cases and deaths have declined significantly.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2,539.71 new cases per day on July 24 to 1,577.57 new cases per day on Aug. 7.
The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona also declined over the past two weeks, going from 79.86 deaths per day on July 24 to 55.29 deaths per day on Aug. 7.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 186,107 confirmed cases and 4,137 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.