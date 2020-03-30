FORT MOHAVE — With social distancing recommendations in effect, one of the most needed services in the community is affected greatly and that’s seeing medical professionals.
Dr. Benjamin H. Venger, medical director for the Tri-State Pain Institute, and a board certified neurosurgeon, has instituted a program that will help those who can’t or don’t want to leave their homes to get the medical care that they need.
Venger has been working with telemedicine and the results have allowed his patients to get the care they need from the comfort and security of their homes.
“We were in the process of implementing this for our remote patients (prior to the COVID-19 crisis),” said Venger. “We have a number of people who we really provide maintenance medications for, and intermittently they need diagnostics done, so we were looking for a way to reach out to people in remote locations.”
Telemedicine is the practice of caring for patients remotely through modern technology including HIPAA-compliant video conferencing tools. This allows people who are quarantined, whether self-quarantined or directed, as well as those without the means to travel, to speak with a health care provider through their computer or other internet-capable device.
“Telemedicine can be everything from a complete face-to-face visit to checkups,” said Venger. “Ideally it should be a face-to-face visit, however, COVID has accelerated the process. You also have to realize there are those with limited means and lower income that can’t come in and we needed to develop a way to see them telephonically.”
Venger, who also has an office in Las Vegas, has been travelling to and serving the people of the Bullhead City area since 1991. He said with the COVID-19 crisis, his office has seen a decline in face-to-face visits, but the telemedicine business has increased significantly. That has helped the community in that he is able to take some pressure off of medical professionals at the hospitals so that they can better allocate their already taxed resources.
“I’m seeing quite a few people and we are taking care of them,” said Venger. “It’s important because we have heeded what our government has said we need to do. On our level, we need to flatten the curve. We have to be able to do that so that we can conserve medical resources.”
Venger said he stays in nearly daily contact with city, county, state and federal resources and praises the job that the different health agencies and governments have done in helping the local medical community.
“I think the people who are in charge, all the way to the top, have done a great job of staying in front of this,” added Venger. “I think what we are doing right now is very effective. I have to tip my hat to KRMC (Kingman Regional Medical Center), because of what they are doing with telehealth and triaging patients. They aggressively screen people.”
Tri-State Pain Institute has been proactive in social distancing as well as increasing an already high level of sanitizing, to make sure patients who do come into the facility are safe.
“Usually in pain management, you don’t need to take people’s temperatures,” said Venger, “but now if we need to see them in the office, we take their temperature. We have a very large office and because we are doing a majority of our patient care by telehealth, we have very few people coming in, so we can do the social distancing thing very easily. We’re staying open, but doing it smarter. We’re not turning people away, but we are seeing new patients remotely. We have gotten to the point that I can do an entire assessment remotely.”
Tri-State Pain Institute can make sure patients keep safe distances from each other, but in the event they get busy, staff also have taken patients’ cell numbers and asked them to wait in their cars until they are called to come in.
It also is working with some of the local mental health providers to help those who are dual-diagnosed with mental health problems, in crisis, or feeling stressed with what’s going on, to deal with their issues.
“We work a lot with Southwest Behavioral, Mohave Mental Health, Westcare,” said Venger. “We have some of their counselors come to our office to help with patients, so we all are on the same page. What we see considerably is just a tremendous amount of stress. We’ve engaged a clinical social worker and are enacting a program, again by telehealth, where that social worker is going to be available for our staff and those who are affiliated. And that social worker will be able to reach out to that patient who really needs it. Who needs somebody to talk to.”
In the end, Venger said, the community needs to be vigilant and follow guidelines established by the CDC, the president’s task force and local and state health departments.
“The most important thing it does is reassure people so we don’t have a panic,” said Venger, reminding people that “The sun will rise again tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.