KINGMAN — The annual Mohave County Fair could be the next victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A subcommittee is recommending to the Mohave County Fair Association governing board that most components of the fair scheduled in mid-September be canceled.
Fair Board President Jerry McGuire said the midway fun must be shut down because the vendor will not bring the carnival to Kingman due to coronavirus concerns. He said the subcommittee is also recommending that the buildings be closed to various exhibits and competitions that take place at the fair each year.
McGuire said the committee is trying to grant an exception exemption to the youth livestock show and auction. He said it appears possible to keep those events alive this year.
McGuire said no final decisions have been made. Subcommittee recommendations will be considered during the board’s Aug. 5 meeting.
