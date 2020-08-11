LAUGHLIN — Clark County is offering 13 Parks and Recreation Department facilities across Las Vegas where kindergarten through sixth-grade children will have access to distance learning until schools physically reopen.
The county program called “School Daze,” a play on words that suggests a hazy dementia rather than a solid curriculum, is designed for students between 5 and 12 years old and is set to include educational time, games, arts and crafts, sports and more, county personnel stated.
The day camps, as they are being called, will start Aug. 24, the rescheduled start date for the 2020-2021 school year, and will continue until students can return to school which has yet to be determined in Nevada.
The day camps are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, which allows working parents to be able to continue working. Registration is now open at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.
This novel idea turns some of the Clark County School District’s duties over to Clark County Parks and Recreation. Every day, parents and students will be subjected to a controlled-submission intake process that includes temperature checks and completing a wellness acknowledgement form, according to the county. Staff must wear masks and parents are asked to ensure their child has a personal, reusable mask.
Surfaces and equipment in the facilities will be regularly disinfected, the county said.
Program participants must bring their own lunch and snack, which cannot require heating or cooling.
The program is only available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Go to ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks, call 702-455-8200 or email CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov for more information.
Facilities for School Daze listed on the parks website all are in the Las Vegas area.
