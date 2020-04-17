BULLHEAD CITY — A local broadcasting group has unveiled a plan to not only help local restaurants, but also local businesses, 16 area food banks and ultimately those the food banks help.
Murphy Broadcasting, which operates five FM radio stations in the Tri-state, has started the “Pay It Forward” campaign designed to get local restaurants to donate $500 in gift cards to the station in exchange for $500 in advertising.
Businesses also may purchase these gift cards in exchange for advertising.
“I’ve also authorized a $500 package donation of radio air time for those local businesses and corporate contributors in order to promote their businesses or to pass on to other businesses in need during this time,” said Murphy Broadcasting President Scott Gosselin in a press release.
Murphy Broadcasting also will be running promotions on its radio stations and through social media asking the public to purchase and donate gift cards/vouchers from participating restaurants.
Beneficiaries of these vouchers/gift cards in Bullhead, Fort Mohave, Laughlin and Needles are: Caring Hearts Food Ministry, Colorado River Food Bank, Praise Chapel Food for Families, The Salvation Army, Mohave Valley Methodist Church, Amazing Grace Fellowship, St. Vincent de Paul — Bullhead City, St. Vincent de Paul — Needles, Harvest Bible Church, First Southern Baptist Church of Mohave Valley and Firehouse Ministries of Needles.
In the Kingman, Golden Valley and Dolan Springs area, the beneficiaries are the Kingman Area Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul — Kingman, St. Vincent de Paul — Dolan Springs, Cornerstone Mission Project and the Thank A Vet Food Pantry.
