PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday implored people in Arizona to wear masks and support business closures as the state reports record infections, deaths and emergency room visits.
Pence wore a mask when he descended the steps of Air Force Two in Phoenix and greeted Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey with an elbow bump.
Pence said the federal government is sending 500 health workers to Arizona, which officials said is seeing the highest rate of new cases in the nation.
Ducey previously ordered bars, gyms and movie theaters to close for 30 days and banned large gatherings, drawing sharp criticism from some Republicans who see it as an overreaction. Some gyms and their management have been sanctioned or criminally charged for openly defying the orders.
Pence cautioned that the more people do to stop the spread of the virus, “the quicker we can get Arizona’s economy growing, get our kids back to school.”
Pence also threw his support behind Ducey.
“President Trump and I fully support the responsible steps that he’s taken,” the vice president said.
Pence did not elaborate on what type of health care workers would be sent to Arizona but said they were requested by Ducey.
With beds quickly filling, Arizona’s hospitals are squeezing two beds into rooms intended for one patient and have been given authority to ration care if they can’t adequately treat all patients.
“Our objective would be that that would never happen in Arizona or anywhere else in the United States of America,” Pence said about the care of patients.
Pence met with Phoenix area health care workers and also held a private political meeting. He was in Phoenix for less than three hours and did not leave the airport property during that time.
Arizona health officials reported 4,878 new confirmed cases — a number comparable to recent daily case totals in larger states such as Florida and California, which have three to six times as many people as Arizona.
The new data brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona to 84,092 and the total number of related deaths to 1,720.
The hastily arranged Phoenix trip was a replacement for canceled events that were supposed to happen on Tuesday. Pence had planned to address a “Faith in America” campaign event in Tucson and to meet with Ducey in Yuma.
