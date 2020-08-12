BULLHEAD CITY — Wednesday’s COVID-19 situation report from the Mohave County Department of Public Health included 39 new confirmed cases and one death.
The death was of a person in the 70-79 age group in the Bullhead City service area. The service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona, has seen 1,537 confirmed positive cases and 71 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, the health department said.
Countywide, there have been 3,284 confirmed cases and 169 deaths. There have been 1,026 cases and 40 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 630 cases and 58 deaths in the Kingman service area, 78 cases and no deaths in the North County service area and 13 cases assigned to the county without a known permanent address.
Twenty-five of Wednesday’s new cases are from the Bullhead City service area, seven are from North County, five from Lake Havasu City and two from Kingman.
The Bullhead City cases include 22 that remain under investigation. The other three — a person 30-39, one 40-49 and one 80-89 — are linked to at least one previously confirmed positive case. Cases under investigation include three children age 10 or younger, four age 11-19, one 20-29, five 30-39, three 40-49, three 50-59, one 60-69 and two 70-79.
North County’s new cases all remain under investigation to identify the source of the infection. They are one child 10 or younger, one person 20-29, one 30-39, two 60-69 and two 70-79.
The new Havasu area cases also are under investigation and are two age 20-29, one 30-39, one 40-49 and one 70-79.
The Kingman cases are a person 30-39 with the source under investigation and a person 40-49 whose case is linked to another case.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 706 new cases in the state on Wednesday, raising the total to 189,443 cases. There have been 4,347 deaths thus far, including 148 reported on Wednesday, according to the ADHS. The ADHS said that 96 of the deaths reported Wednesday were previous deaths that had been awaiting the death certificate matching process before being counted as COVID-19 deaths.
The ADHS is reporting a positive test rate of about 13.9% of all polymarese chain reaction tests used to detect current infections. The positive test rate in Mohave County is 24%, according to the county health department.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
