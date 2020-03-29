BULLHEAD CITY — To protect employees and the citizens they serve, the Bullhead City Police Department has temporarily closed its lobby for in-person contact.
All police records requests will be conducted over the phone or by email. A fillable records request form is available online at www.bullheadcity.com on the Police Records Section page.
Requests may be emailed to records@
bullheadcity.com. Payment for records may be transacted over the phone; records may be mailed.
For the release of property or 30-day vehicle impound release, call 928-763-9200 and ask for Property and Evidence to make an appointment.
The Police Department will be providing fingerprint services only to medical personnel to meet licensing requirements. Call 928-763-9200 to schedule an appointment.
Sex offenders may call 928-763-9200 to comply with registration requirements.
There will be two phones available in the lobby: One phone will ring directly to the 911 Communications Center to request police assistance. One phone will reach administrative staff to assist with all other needs.
The lobby will be limited to only five people at a time.
“We will remain committed to our duty to serve the people of Bullhead City,” the department said in a news release. “All police functions will continue with appropriate public contact and exposure based on CDC recommendations.”
For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency matters, call 928-763-1999. For COVID-19 questions, call the state hotline by dialing 211.
