ByJOHNC.PYNAKKER
TheDailyNews
BULLHEAD CITY — The Payroll Protection Program is designed to help small businesses keep their employees by offering a forgivable (in most cases) short-term loan.
There have been nightmares of small businesses not getting funded in round one while businesses like the Los Angeles Lakers received loans. Locally, it appears the majority of businesses who reacted quickly and qualified have begun receiving the loans.
One of those lucky business owners is Rusty Dubois, the owner of Tri-State AC Hero. Dubois applied immediately and within three weeks had received approval. He credited his bank with helping him keep all of his employees working.
“Horizon Community Bank made it amazingly easy,” said Dubois. “They took care of everything. Before I even knew what was going on, (Horizon Business Development Officer) Tristan (Johnson) contacted me about the program. I went in and met (Market President) Mijung (Lombardi) and they took care of everything.”
The result is a $41,900 loan that, if Dubois keeps all of his employees on board and provides documentation that he did just that, will be forgiven.
Dubois had been scrambling to keep his employees all at work, even having them do work normally outside the scope of an air-conditioning contractor.
“We got lucky,” said Dubois. “We got a little busy over the past week, but before that I was having employees sweep my parking lot, put down asphalt and seal it. Just jobs to keep people busy because I didn’t want to lose anybody.”
Another business committed to keeping all of his employees working, and will be receiving money from the PPP to help with that, is Little’s Tires.
Owner Steve Little also received a call from Johnson and got to work on getting the proper paperwork together.
“I took a big hit when this came on,” said Little. “So I’m grateful for the loan. The process was pretty easy. It was just a matter of sending in proof of what we spent on payroll last year. It was probably within a week that I got the money.”
Little said he was able to get his application approved and through to the Small Business Administration in the first round of funding. That round ran out of funds within 14 days.
The approval allowed Little to keep all of his employees and he conveyed the good news to his team.
Tri-State Rentals is a little larger company with locations in Fort Mohave and Lake Havasu, but had the same concerns with keeping all of its staff of 15 working.
Owner/VP Robert Lara praised the work of Johnson and Lombardi in getting his application processed.
“Tristan and Mijung were on it right away,” said Lara. “I’m so thankful I have them as bankers. Even before I called them, they were concerned about our business.”
Tri-State is approved and due to be receiving a loan of about $144,000 that Lara said will go toward ensuring all of his employees continue working.
“Though we’ve been pretty consistent, business was affected,” said Lara. “If it wasn’t for this, we would’ve had to layoff at least a couple people. But with this we’re keeping everyone on board and keeping them busy.”
Lara said many of his employees were worried about their jobs and possible layoffs, but he kept reassuring them that he was going to try everything he could to keep them working.
“We were really thankful that we were able to keep everyone on as full-time employees,” added Lara. “I told them I was going to keep them working and we may have to all pitch in and lose some hours, but glad we didn’t have to.”
Mohave Mist and Spa also has locations here in Fort Mohave as well as Lake Havasu along with a branch in Kingman and while the business has only seven employees, it started to feel the pinch early. Luckily, it also was able to get approved for the PPP loan.
“We temporarily closed the doors at our Fort Mohave store to consolidate some of our folks,” said owner Sam Harrison. “We had already laid two employees off.”
Harrison said that when he got approved for the loan, he immediately brought one of the employees back and expects that when he receives the funds in the next few days, he will bring the other one back in.
But payroll isn’t the only expense that businesses are dealing with. According to the guidelines, 75% of the money must be used for payroll, but the remaining 25% can be used for mortgage interest, rent or utilities. That is a big help for Lara.
“We’ve got three stores that we pay rent on, so that’s part of the package too,” Lara said. “This will allow us to maintain rent and utilities on the buildings. It will be fantastic to be up and running again.”
Horizon Community Bank is just one of the local banks working with customers to get loans processed with the SBA.
Chase, Mission Bank, National Bank of Arizona and many others in town also are processing the loans. But with just $350 million in assets, Horizon is one of the smallest in the state in the program.
Horizon Community Bank President & CEO Ralph Tapscott said that he felt that it was imperative that the small community bank do what it took to take care of their customers who are, like themselves, a small business.
“We’ve had the opportunity to do what’s right for the community, make a short-term loan and garner new long-term relationships,” said Tapscott. “The roll-out wasn’t as smooth as many of us expected, but we ramped up pretty quickly.”
Tapscott said that statewide, he was able to put 22 credit professionals behind the roll-out, and that doesn’t include the many behind the scenes working as hard. In an email to his employees before the PPP program was announced, but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tapscott prepared his employees for the coming challenges.
“I said it’s times like this where you see the Extra in Extraordinary Bankers,” wrote Tapscott. “In the rank and file bankers that aren’t in a leadership position, you see their leadership capabilities which we will keep in mind when it comes to promotions and advancements. It’s been a nice rewarding time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.