KINGMAN — A prosecutor and a local judge blame the coronavirus pandemic, in part, for a plea agreement they agreed was an imperfect resolution to a Lake Havasu City child homicide case.
The comments came during a Friday sentencing hearing in Kingman for 24-year-old Andrew Lamorie.
Lamorie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the blunt force trauma and starvation death of 27-month-old Gabriella Lamorie. Mohave County Judge Billy Sipe expressed reluctance to approve the deal, complaining it “handcuffed” him to impose no more than a 16-year prison term, which he did.
Sipe told attorneys he believes child homicide cases should go to trial so juries can decide guilt or innocence and judges can prescribe punishment. Deputy County Attorney Jacob Cote said he would have liked to try the case as well, were it not for other considerations.
“COVID-19 clearly was the main factor,” Cote told the court. He noted that attorneys are encouraged to clear cases because local judges will need an entire year to resolve a backlog of jury trials.
“COVID-19 has really destroyed our society in a lot of ways and it’s really impacted the criminal justice system in the manner in which cases are being resolved,” Sipe said.
It also was noted that rival medical expert witnesses would have to travel to attend a trial. Jury selection issues pose other concerns as court officials strive to conduct business while promoting safety and exposure protection for citizens and staff members.
Sipe noted that attorneys have been resolving many murder cases during the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted face mask mandates and other requirements and restrictions for those attending court proceedings. Yet, he expressed surprise that more lower-level drug and theft cases were not bringing more plea deals, with death cases going to trial.
Jury trials in local courts have been suspended since mid-March during COVID-19. That is expected to end Tuesday, with jury selection before Sipe in a 2018 case involving the seizure of 44 pounds of marijuana.
