LAS VEGAS — Protest marches across Nevada were held Saturday in Las Vegas and Carson City as some Nevadans demand that Gov. Steve Sisolak reopen the Silver State and get people back to work.
In Las Vegas a group called Reopen Nevada met at 1 p.m. at the Sawyer Building downtown after a nearly two-hour car caravan from spots along Las Vegas Boulevard North. Las Vegas police estimated that at least 500 people attended. Reopen Nevada members said they were protesting Sisolak “for his failure to follow President (Donald) Trump’s call to enact a plan to reopen the country, specifically Nevada.”
The gathering came two days after Trump’s coronavirus task force issued “Opening Up America Again” guidelines for governors that suggest a three-phase approach to reopening businesses and schools. On Friday afternoon, Trump tweeted that demonstrators should “liberate” certain locked-down states. Old Glory, Gadsden and President Donald Trump campaign flags abounded, and almost all of the protesters were wearing Trump-related paraphernalia. Many joked about social distancing. Some bore rifles at the protest. Vehicles decked with flags honked and motorcycles revved as they paraded into the government facility’s parking lot among enthusiastic “USA!” chants.
Almost no masks or gloves were visible among the crowd of several hundred. The crowds began to disperse after an hour, when LVMPD officers arrived to control traffic. Speakers, including purported members of the “Proud Boys,” used a megaphone to speak from the bed of a pickup truck and decry government overreach asking “Who here is afraid of getting sick?” asked one of the speakers “Not me” came the responses. “Does anybody want to stay home?” he asked. The crowd roared back “No!”
They called for the governor’s ouster, passing around a petition to recall him from office. There also were calls for residents to counter a “left-wing protest” happening May 1. Metro Police Lt. Shawn Romprey said none of the participants were arrested or cited. About a dozen Metro Police officers were on hand for what Romprey labeled as a peaceful event.
In Carson City, a similar protest also took place with hundreds lining the street outside government buildings while dozens of cars and trucks sporting American flags and “Trump 2020” stickers drove back and forth honking for more than an hour. Washoe County officials this past week said that data and modeling appear to show that things are heading in the right direction, with lower-than-expected need for hospital beds. They credited those successes in containing the spread of the virus to public adherence to health officials’ guidance and social distancing standards.
Sisolak was briefed Saturday by medical and emergency response experts.
“We’re reviewing the recommendations from the White House and making considerations for our state-specific reopening plan,” he said in a tweet. “I look forward to presenting these updates to Nevadans soon.”
Nevada’s nonessential businesses are expected to remain closed at least through April 30, barring an order from the governor before that time. Pressure is mounting on Sisolak to reopen the lucrative gaming sector, which has lost tens of millions of dollars during the shutdown of all “non-essential” businesses affecting many thousands of employees from Las Vegas to Reno and Laughlin. Those companies and the gaming industry as a whole represent the lions share of Nevada’s tax revenue base followed by tourism and mining. The longer the state remains shuttered, the more Nevada in particular stands to lose, with some suggesting the losses could be felt for generations to come. Revenue losses for the state range as high as $40 billion depending on how long the states gaming industry remaisn closed.
Another side to the issue is that casinos by nature are densely packed with patrons, thus adding to the dangers associated with re-opening them too soon and risking a spike in the number of cases in Nevada.
As of Tuesday, Nevada had reported more than 3,900 cases including 163 deaths. Clark County, which includes both Las Vegas and Laughlin, has reported 3,099 cases and 141 deaths, by far the hardest hit county in the state.
Reno, which is located in Washoe County, has 637 recorded cases and 18 deaths and is another spot where such “soft reopenings” might take place in early May.
No confirmed cases have been reported in Laughlin, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. It is unknown how many residents have been tested.
Las Vegas likely be last to reopen as the metropolitan Las Vegas region and North Las Vegas are the hot spots in Nevada to date and remain so with the largest urban populations in the state.
