LAUGHLIN — It’s called the “Layoff Aversion Pilot” program. It was developed by Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s local workforce development board. The pilot brings together public and private funding to support employers and employees impacted by COVID-19.
A press release by Red 7, a Las Vegas-based public relations firm, explained it best: The Layoff Aversion Pilot program will keep approximately 275 Southern Nevadans employed.
Funding for the program was provided through the Bank of Nevada to boost the reach of the initiative. The program utilized $344,000 of federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding provided to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation plus $100,000 donated by Bank of Nevada.
The effect was saving roughly 275 jobs at more than 60 Southern Nevada businesses and nonprofits, a successful marriage of public and private funding to support employers and employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of those jobs and businesses are in Laughlin.
Jackie Mazzeo, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, was tasked with identifying businesses that fit the program criteria and were considered both deserving and in need of assistance.
“The vetting process wasn’t difficult,” Mazzeo said. “I was entrusted by the Layoff Aversion Program to identify small businesses that were maintaining employees, were in good standing with reporting agencies and displayed passion or providing a service and/or product to the community
of Laughlin.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to build a relationship with each business and honored to award these businesses with these grants. Congratulations to Bruce’s Taste of Chicago, Mama’s Pizza, Humberto’s, and the Chuckwagon Restaurant inside the Regency. I am proud of each business for their compliance and provisions of curb-side service with variety.”
She added “good luck!” to those businesses, all of whom have kept the faith in trying times and remain standing due in part to this pilot program which came in the nick of time for some.
Bruce’s Taste of Chicago’s Bruce and Brandie Munro said that one of their fryers had just gone out the night before, adding additional expense to their struggle to stay solvent amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. All of the recipients were surprised and said they were very pleased to have been not only recognized for their efforts in the face of adversity, but to have been chosen to receive the assistance right when it was needed most.
“”We were very grateful to be chosen. It couldn’t have come at a better time, and it was just a real bright spot, a ray of hope.” Brandi Munro said.
Sheila, the owner of Mama’s Pizza, said it was a “huge blessing,” and “super helpful.”
“We appreciated being chosen as we’re just trying to stay afloat,” she said, adding that the timing of the assistance was “perfect.”
Brenden Talley, manager of the Chuckwagon restaurant at the Regency, also expressed gratitude.
“We wouldn’t have been able to keep going more than about four days without this assistance. We chose not to raise the rates on our menu even though our costs have tripled for some ingredients like hamburger for instance, but we opened to bring some relief to Laughlin after Aldape’s closed.
“This (Layoff Aversion Pilot) program allowed us to continue operating.”
He said it has been a learning experience.
“One thing I found out through this whole thing is that there is far more kindness in this community than I ever thought and I knew there was kindness here before,” Talley said. “This is a family thing and we’re proud that this program has allowed us to keep it going.”
The pilot is a wage reimbursement program, in which employers are reimbursed up to 50% of a current employee’s wages from April 20 through June 30. Each employer can receive a maximum of $1,600 per individual employee, for up to five employees. No employer will receive more than $8,000. Employers do not receive a lump-sum check, rather the business will be reimbursed per payroll period after submitting proof of paid wages.
Small businesses and nonprofits were identified to participate in the pilot using the collective expertise of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and local chambers of commerce.
“Because the funding is limited, we knew this pilot could not help every business that deserves assistance,” said Workforce Connections Executive Director Jaime Cruz. “The additional funding from Bank of Nevada showcases the way our private and public sectors are coming together to assist employers and employees during this pandemic.”
“We are proud to work with our partners throughout the community to find innovative ways to help small businesses avoid, or delay layoffs,” said DETR Director Heather Korbulic. “Keeping Nevadans on the payroll is one of DETR’s primary goals. We are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort.”
“Small businesses have taken a direct hit as a result of the sudden economic changes and many can’t continue to pay employees without help,” said John Guedry, Division CEO, Bank of Nevada. “We understand the impact these businesses have on our economy and are proud to join with Workforce Connections to provide a $100,000 donation to the Layoff Aversion Pilot and assist 275 employees at more than 60 Southern Nevada businesses receive a paycheck in these challenging times,” said Guedry. “Additionally, Bank of Nevada is available to help those businesses that have not yet sought relief through the Paycheck Protection Program and require assistance with their application,” he added.
“The level of partnership in our region we have seen in response to COVID-19 has been unprecedented,” said Jonas Peterson, president & CEO of LVGEA. “Together, our organizations know supporting our businesses and residents is crucial to taking steps toward recovery. There are many great federal and state initiatives to help, but we know every program makes a difference. The Layoff Aversion Pilot is another great way to fill in those gaps and help employees.”
“Any assistance we can give small businesses and nonprofits to preserve jobs helps limit the harm the Coronavirus is having on our economy. The Vegas Chamber is proud to join with Workforce Connections, the LVGEA, and chambers of commerce throughout Southern Nevada to offer this lifeline to small employers,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.
