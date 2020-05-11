BULLHEAD CITY — The long-awaited time where local residents can venture out and actually have a sit-down meal in a restaurant has arrived.
Many local restaurants re-opened Monday for dine-in service, while others have resumed limited operations and still others will be resuming normal operations soon.
Mayor Tom Brady and his wife, Karla, were spotted at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on Monday as they stopped in for breakfast. The Bradys were among the first in line when the restaurant opened at 8 a.m.
Other restaurants in Bullhead City that opened on Monday included Colianno’s, Denny’s, River Dog Grill, D’Angelo’s Italian Restaurant, Hooch’s 95, Benny’s Taqueria, Vito’s, Meoni’s, Mohave Steakhouse and the Tasa Espresso and Smoothie Bar.
“The health and wellness of our community is number one,” said Tasa owner Jade Quintanar. “We took the shutdown time to revamp and spend more time focusing on what we truly care about, and that’s putting out an exceptional product with beautiful ambiance and top customer service.”
Happyplace Subs plans to open today, as do the Bearded Gentleman and the Wild Roadrunner, with Bonanza opening Wednesday for dine-in. Oriol’s Mexican Seafood plans to open its dining room Thursday.
There are a few restaurants, like Casa Serrano in Fort Mohave, that had closed completely and are looking to open back up for curbside delivery to start.
Others, like Culver’s, Black Bear Diner, Black Mountain Bistro and Javalina’s, will be opening soon for dine-in as they make the necessary adjustments to follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s guidelines.
Those guidelines include reducing occupancy and indoor capacity, limiting areas prone to congregating such as waiting areas, implementing sanitation protocols and screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift.
Customers are advised to practice social distancing; to facilitate that, many restaurants have removed some of their indoor seating while others with fixed seating have taken steps to close tables or sections to limit occupancy and to keep appropriate distance between small groups of diners.
Just so long as nobody I come in contact with goes, sits and eats at a restaurant these days. Let others play Russian roulette with their lives. I don’t plan on going myself until CDC Guidelines are adhered to. Opening restaurants with Covid 19 cases small but still on the rise in our area is not smart or prudent.
That's the beauty of allowing free Americans to patronize local businesses and keep the economy alive while flu season is ongoing. Most of us will choose to enjoy dining out once in awhile and others will choose to stay scared and stay home like some local some politicians and self appointed experts want you to.
