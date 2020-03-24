BULLHEAD CITY – The River Fund, Inc., will help organize the community’s emergency response to COVID-19.
The River Fund and Bullhead City government are coordinating efforts to organize resources to assist those affected by the virus and the resulting emergency response.
A hotline — 928-763-0182 — has been created to assist the needs of residents during this time of uncertainty.
This call center will be handling requests from individuals and families facing hardships and coordinating responses through community social service groups.
The hotline also is available for those who would like to donate items such as money, food, water, toilet paper, diapers and baby formula.
Individuals also can call with their desire to volunteer.
If anyone would like to donate to the River Fund, go to www.River
FundInc.com to pay through PayPal.
Checks can be mailed to the River Fund, 1343 Hancock Road, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.
The River Fund, Inc. is a local nonprofit agency providing emergency and crisis services. All other local service groups and nonprofit organizations are asked to partner with the River Fund and Bullhead City government for all COVID-19-related community assistance efforts.
The joint call center will begin answering phone calls today. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The nonprofit continues to serve the whole region.
