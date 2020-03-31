NEEDLES — Saint Vincent de Paul has seen a considerable increase in foot traffic at its food bank in Needles.
“I would say that it has been a 50% increase,” said George De Leon, Saint Vincent de Paul store manager. “At the last board of directors meeting ,we talked about this place closing and being a food bank, they all agree that we must stay open given what we provide.”
DeLeon said that Saint Vincent de Paul not only provides food, which is important, but they also provide fuel vouchers for gasoline, travel vouchers and other services.
“With all these programs, you have to qualify; we just don’t give them out,” said DeLeon. “The qualification is you come in with a prescription and our program right now is you take it up to Rite Aide and they call me and tell me how much it’s going to be. They know that we don’t pay for narcotics and if it’s within $100 we will pay for it. If a person comes in and wants a motel, we try to use the motel with women and children that are stranded. When they ask for clothes, I ask a very simple question, do you have money? If they say no, we will give you free clothes and the reason I say that is so there’s no misunderstanding. If you can pay for it, I mean, I let people take a jacket for a quarter if that’s all they’ve got.
“So qualifying is determining if they have a sincere need for it instead of them just wanting it, that’s the difference.”
Saint Vincent de Paul, at 839 Front St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The only day that is restrictive of food is the third Saturday of every month. The restricted food comes from San Bernardino County and the restriction is that only those residents from San Bernardino County can get food that day.
Like every place of business or nonprofit that is open, Saint Vincent de Paul and its volunteers are taking precautions when they are hard at work.
“We are wearing gloves, we are doing the social distancing, we are restricting to 10 people here at a time so we are doing what we can,” said DeLeon. “We have homeless people who come here that have nothing and we give them a blanket or whatever they need.”
For those who come to the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Bank, there are a couple of things to know.
“They have to bring any type of ID, if you don’t have an ID or are homeless, we call it BLM and we still give you food,” said DeLeon. “We don’t care where you are from such as the Tri-state or even New York; if you need food, we give you food. Our food program does allow though that you only get that once a month, every 30 days, that’s how we record it and keep track of it.”
The reason they track how much food they give out is that that’s the way that Saint Vincent de Paul requests grants.
“We put a food value on all this food that we give out so when we request money or grants we use our records that we keep track of,” said DeLeon. “But what we do have, five-days-a-week is our refrigerator and shelves at the entrance that a person could come every day and get whatever we have. We never charge for food because it is given to us.”
DeLeon said that Saint Vincent de Paul has a thrift store but whatever money is gained from there is used to pay their regular operation bills such as electricity, water and others.
“We get a lot of grants from Legacy, River City, United Way especially for food and some of our other programs but we can’t use that grant money to pay our utilities or bills,” said DeLeon. “So we have to make a reasonable amount of money at our thrift store and even with that money we buy food to give away.”
DeLeon said that when new people come in to get food from the fridge or shelves they are reluctant to take the food because they think that they are selling it. He reassures them that it is free and to make sure to take some if they need it.
“When we get short we get a little bit more strict with it but that makes sense,” said DeLeon. “We have a network and resource that we get lots of frozen pizza that we give out.”
Twice a month Saint Mary’s Food Bank, the main source that provides food for Saint Vincent De Paul, sends them six to eight pallets of different kinds of food.
“For those coming for the first time, we ask them how can we help you? If they need food we will give them food and if they need a set of clothes and they have no money, we give them a set of clothes,” said DeLeon. “My job as a store manager is to drill down and make sure that they need it. I like to use the term we give it to the needy not the greedy if you come up to me and say that you need a gas voucher I’m going to ask you why.”
DeLeon said that at Saint Vincent de Paul, the biggest strength is the volunteers.
“I’m a store manager and I have networks but without my volunteers, Saint Vincent de Paul will not succeed,” said DeLeon. “If someone wants to volunteer and they will have an interview with me and explain what’s expected.
“We have people come down here who are true volunteers and others who are court-ordered such as people who can’t pay their speeding ticket and they have to do community hours. I pride my staff on is that my biggest emphasis is to treat everyone fairly and with courtesy and the same.”
