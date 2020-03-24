NEEDLES — A total of 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in San Bernardino County, the SBC Department of Public Health confirmed.
The third person who tested positive was a woman in her 50s on March 17. Four more cases were reported on March 20, eight new cases were reported on March 22 and 14 were reported on March 24 by the SBCDPH.
The SBCDPH said that additional cases are expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the county.
The SBCDPH stated that under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the agency is obligated to protected patient information.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health Director Sonyia Y. Angell issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services.
“Complying with public health orders is essential to our continued health and safety,” said acting San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “These orders are not intended to spark panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning. We must assume and behave as if the virus is everywhere.”
The county has not attributed any deaths due to COVID-19.
Bing Lum, Pharm.D., executive vice-president of Colorado River Medical Center, reported that there are no COVID-19 cases in Needles.
According to the California Department of Public Health, there have been 2,102 positive cases confirmed in California with 40 deaths, including the death of one person who was not a California resident.
While the impact of the disease is greater on the aged and those with underlying health issues, CDPH statistics show that the biggest age group of California’s contracting COVID-19 is 18-49, with 970 cases reported. The department said 449 cases were reported in persons 65 and older; 493 in persons 50-64 and 28 cases among persons 17 or younger. Ages of 162 persons who contracted COVID-19 were not readily available.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
